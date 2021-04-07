Nitric acid spill in Valencia causes full evacuation at Quest Diagnostics

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A nitric acid spill at Quest Diagnostics in Valencia resulted in a full evacuation of the lab’s building on Tuesday.  

The call was first reported at 8:18 p.m. on the 27000 block of Tourney Road and resulted in an immediate response from HAZMAT teams.  

“It was some type of nitric acid,” said Supervisor Imy McBride of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “There were no injuries, but they’re still out there and we got HAZMAT out there.”  

McBride said the initial report showed one liter of the nitric acid had reportedly spilled within the lab. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control, inhalation, ingestion, skin and/or eye contact with nitric acid can cause irritation of the eyes, skin, mucous membrane, excess fluid in the lungs, inflammation of lung tissue, bronchitis and dental erosion.  

