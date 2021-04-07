One booked on suspicion of assault of a peace officer following Henry Mayo fight

One person was booked on an assault of a peace officer charge after deputies became involved in a fight with an allegedly drunk suspect at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday evening

At approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday, deputies received a report of a drunk person at the hospital and a call for service.

A man believed to be intoxicated was harassing staff at the hospital, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

At the time of the incident, sheriff’s Lt. Rod Loughridge said the suspect, a 35-year-old Sylmar man, had been reportedly confrontational with hospital staff.

“There was a male adult that was confrontational with security guards, and he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol,” Loughridge said on Monday night.

Upon deputies’ arrival, Arriaga said, deputies made contact with the suspect, who had already been detained by hospital security.

“While speaking with the suspect, deputies identified signs and symptoms similar to someone under the influence of an alcoholic beverage,” said Arriaga. “As deputies began to place the suspect under arrest for being drunk in public, a brief struggle ensued.”

A short time later, after the use of force occurred, the deputies detained the suspect without further incident, according to Arriaga.

As a precautionary measure, the man was taken back into the hospital for treatment, but no other injuries were reported, Loughridge said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault on a peace officer and public intoxication, Arriaga said.