One killed, another sent to hospital after fatal crash

One person was killed and another sent to the hospital following a fatal single-vehicle crash in Agua Dulce early Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch on the 12600 block of Sierra Highway shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to CHP Officer Tony Polizzi.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene for a patient reportedly trapped in the vehicle, according to Supervisor Marvin Lim.

That patient was extricated and later transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, while another patient, who was described only as a man, in the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene, Lim said.

The cause of this traffic collision is under investigation, and the identity of the deceased was not released pending the notification of the next-of-kin.