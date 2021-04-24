Overturned pickup truck slows 14 freeway traffic near Agua Dulce

An overturned white pickup truck temporarily halted traffic on Highway 14 in the southbound direction approximately one mile south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road Saturday shortly after 1 p.m.

The overturned truck landed in the right shoulder, according to Officer Stephan Brandt of the California Highway Patrol. CHP had not issued a SIG alert or any lane closures before 2 p.m.

Dan Watson / The Signal.

“We have to wait for the investigation to see how many (vehicles) were involved,” said Brandt, noting there had been one request for a tow truck.

A responding Los Angeles County Fire Department engine and squad identified five patients and requested two ambulances after their initial response, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Bernard Peters.

Dan Watson / The Signal.

As of 1:49 p.m., Peters said the ambulances had not transported any patients for further medical attention and a requested helicopter was cancelled by firefighters on the scene.