Overturned pickup truck slows 14 freeway traffic near Agua Dulce

Dan Watson / The Signal.
An overturned white pickup truck temporarily halted traffic on Highway 14 in the southbound direction approximately one mile south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road Saturday shortly after 1 p.m. 

The overturned truck landed in the right shoulder, according to Officer Stephan Brandt of the California Highway Patrol. CHP had not issued a SIG alert or any lane closures before 2 p.m. 

Dan Watson / The Signal.

“We have to wait for the investigation to see how many (vehicles) were involved,” said Brandt, noting there had been one request for a tow truck. 

A responding Los Angeles County Fire Department engine and squad identified five patients and requested two ambulances after their initial response, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Bernard Peters. 

Dan Watson / The Signal.

As of 1:49 p.m., Peters said the ambulances had not transported any patients for further medical attention and a requested helicopter was cancelled by firefighters on the scene. 

