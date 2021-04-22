Overturned truck closes onramps on 5 and 126 freeways

A team off loads diesel fuel from an overturned rig hauling paper goods on the on ramp of the northbound 5 freeway from the 126. Dan Watson/The Signal.
A 75,000-pound semi-truck carrying paper products overturned, causing closure of the outer most lane of northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 126 Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson. 

CHP issued a SIG Alert after receiving a call about the overturned tractor trailer truck on the right shoulder at 7:20 a.m. Injuries were not reported in the incident, which closed SR-126’s westbound and eastbound onramps to the northbound I-5.  

Tow trucks wait for fuel to be offloaded to right overturned big rig in Castaic. Dan Watson / The Signal.

The transition from the northbound I-5 to SR-126 was open, while the eastbound onramp to the northbound I-5 was still closed, as of approximately 9 a.m. Nicholson said the transition would be closed for an additional two hours. 

A tow truck arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. to remove the overturned semi-truck. 

