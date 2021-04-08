RedState editor, Daily Mail dismissed from Hill’s ‘revenge porn’ case

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Yolanda Orozco dismissed Thursday RedState.com managing editor Jennifer Van Laar as a defendant in former Rep. Katie Hill’s lawsuit related to the publication of intimate images of Hill. The decision comes one day after Orozco dismissed the Daily Mail as a defendant.

Citing the First Amendment, Orozco wrote in her ruling about the Daily Mail that images published by the media outlets “were a matter of ‘public issue or public interest’” because they “spoke to Hill’s character and qualifications for her position, as they allegedly depicted (Hill) with a campaign staffer whom she was alleged to have had a sexual affair with and appeared to show (Hill) using a then-illegal drug and displaying a tattoo that was controversial because it resembled a white supremacy symbol that had become an issue during her congressional campaign.”

Hill reacted to the court’s decision on Twitter.

“I sued the Daily Mail for their publication of my nonconsensual nude images,” Hill wrote Wednesday. “Today, we lost in court because a judge — not a jury — thinks revenge porn is free speech. This fight has massive implications for any woman who ever wants to run for office, so quitting isn’t an option.”

Hill continued her argument against Orozco’s ruling on Twitter Thursday morning, writing, “revenge porn — illegally shared images — cannot be considered in the public interest in any circumstance.”

Attorneys representing Hill and her ex-husband Kenneth Heslep announced in court Thursday that they have settled a separate case. Both sides agreed to Heslep’s request to remove a hearing regarding a domestic violence restraining order and the court dissolved Hill’s temporary restraining order against Heslep.