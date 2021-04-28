Rising Trends Among Bitcoin Users

Over a decade has passed since Bitcoin was first released, and the cryptocurrency is still standing its ground as the number one choice for crypto enthusiasts. While there are plenty of reasons for this, one of the biggest is Bitcoin’s willingness to change and adapt to better suit the needs of its users. Knowing that Bitcoin has been around for so long, it’s not surprising to see the number of trends that have appeared throughout its run. Many of these Bitcoin trends tend to fizzle out after a while, but here are a few current popular Bitcoin trends we hope stick around for a while.

Bitcoin Entertainment

Entertainment isn’t something that people usually associate with Bitcoin, but things are quickly starting to change on that front. Bitcoin fans seem to be using every opportunity available to access premium entertainment through the cryptocurrency, and you might be shocked by how many of them are there! At the moment, the most popular form of entertainment that Bitcoin users are going for is video games. Of course, this isn’t much of a surprise considering video games are currently a go-to hobby for a big chunk of the population worldwide.

Another big contender in the Bitcoin entertainment scene is streaming services. Again, this isn’t too surprising. More people are choosing streaming services over traditional television with each passing day, so seeing Bitcoin users do the same seems like a part of the norm. The ways Bitcoin enthusiasts use Bitcoin to purchase entertainment vary. While some options, like video games, allow the direct approach through their Bitcoin-friendly shopping platforms, access to streaming services is usually done by purchasing gift cards through online crypto shops.

Automated Trading

Bitcoin trading never goes out of style, but it seems like a new twist on the traditional Bitcoin trading method has now become a new hit on the scene. Automated trading apps like Bitqh are now a massive trend among Bitcoin users, especially newbies that aren’t too familiar with the world of crypto investing. The main reason for the rising popularity of these apps is their ease of use. Unlike traditional trading which often requires tons of knowledge and experience, automated trading is a friendly option for everyone, even complete beginners.

What gives these apps the edge they have over traditional trading is the advanced AI tech they use. Thanks to the AI algorithms, users can take a more laidback approach and let the trading bots find the best investment opportunities for them. Once the AI detects profitable investments, it takes them automatically! It’s easy to see why so many Bitcoin newbies love this alternative. The passive Bitcoin earning method gives them a chance to make nice profits while focusing their attention on other things!

Bitcoin Travel

There’s nothing quite like taking some time to ourselves and enjoying the freedom travel can bring, and it seems that Bitcoin users share this sentiment! One of the biggest trends to recently hit the Bitcoin scene is Bitcoin travel. Thanks to the cryptocurrency’s mainstream popularity, tons of new services have added Bitcoin to their repertoire of payment options. Of course, while Bitcoin users are overjoyed about the many new opportunities they’re presented with, Bitcoin-friendly travel booking sites are among the most visited ones!

If you head over to services like Expedia and Cheap Air, you’ll find that these sites offer tickets to practically any location in the world, help you find a place to stay, and much more! Of course, Bitcoin users are also pretty happy about the frequent deals on these websites that can end up saving them a coin or two. So, if you’re in the mood to have a country-hopping adventure, there’s never been a better time to do it! Scrounge up your Bitcoin savings, pick a few exciting locations on the map, and get ready to have the time of your life!