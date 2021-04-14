Santa Clarita Artists Association announces scholarship award winners

Erica Lim, of Saugus High School, left, and Olivia Bates, of West Ranch High School, have been named the recipients of scholarships from the Santa Clarita Artists Association. Courtesy photos
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Santa Clarita Artists Association scholarship committee met with high school senior art student applicants via Zoom. Those students meeting the criteria were considered for awards. 

“Sunset” by Erica Lim. Courtesy photo

• First place winner of $1,000 was awarded to Erica Lim of Saugus High. Her pencil drawings of animals and intricate digital art point to her interest in animation. She has been accepted to a few California State University campuses.  

“Unsustainable Need” by Olivia Bates. Courtesy photo

• Second place winner of $750 is Olivia Bates of West Ranch High. She is continuing her art education at either Rochester Institute of Technology for Industrial Design, or UC Davis, for both of which she has been accepted.   

“Those student artists who are continuing their education in art, which is part of the criteria, along with talent, were judged for an award,” said Scholarship Chair Laurie Morgan. The scholarship committee includes: Morgan, Meressa Naftulin, Margaret Raab and Gloria Cassidy.  

More information: www.santaclaritaartist.org. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS