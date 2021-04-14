Santa Clarita Artists Association announces scholarship award winners

The Santa Clarita Artists Association scholarship committee met with high school senior art student applicants via Zoom. Those students meeting the criteria were considered for awards.

“Sunset” by Erica Lim. Courtesy photo

• First place winner of $1,000 was awarded to Erica Lim of Saugus High. Her pencil drawings of animals and intricate digital art point to her interest in animation. She has been accepted to a few California State University campuses.

“Unsustainable Need” by Olivia Bates. Courtesy photo

• Second place winner of $750 is Olivia Bates of West Ranch High. She is continuing her art education at either Rochester Institute of Technology for Industrial Design, or UC Davis, for both of which she has been accepted.

“Those student artists who are continuing their education in art, which is part of the criteria, along with talent, were judged for an award,” said Scholarship Chair Laurie Morgan. The scholarship committee includes: Morgan, Meressa Naftulin, Margaret Raab and Gloria Cassidy.

