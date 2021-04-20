SCAA to host Kathy Leader collage workshop

The Santa Clarita Artists Association spring workshop will feature abstract and mixed media artist Kathy Leader on Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to noon.

This will be a three-hour workshop, entitled “Finding your intuitive creative voice through mixed media.”

Participants can register online at www.santaclaritaartists.org/workshops.html. Space is limited, and the deadline is May 1. Fee is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

Leader will guide you through a mixed media layering project, which will incorporate painting, drawing and collage. The emphasis will be on freeing up your inner critical voice and finding ease and joy in process-oriented art.

Leader worked as a figurative artist, and then moved into more abstract forms as she experimented with various mediums. Since combining collage, mono prints and wax, her work has become more about the unfolding creative process. She works intuitively, allowing the process to inform her of the workings of her subconscious mind. Her work has been shown in various galleries in Los Angeles.

Currently, Leader teaches private art lessons and workshops to children and adults out of her Art Process Studio. Leader grew up in South Africa, where she received a degree in fine art at the Michaelis School of Art, University of Cape Town. She went on to get her master’s in art education before moving to Los Angeles in 1985.

Her work can be seen at www.kathyleaderstudio.com. For more information on the Santa Clarita Artists Association: www.santaclaritaartists.org.