SCV motorcycle deputy injured in collision with big rig

Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene of a crash involving a big rig and a motorcycle driven by a sheriff's motor deputy April 28, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal
A Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s motorcycle deputy and a big rig were involved in a traffic collision shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Creekside Road near McBean Parkway in Valencia. 

The deputy, who was driving a motorcycle, was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. 

Two patients were transported to local hospitals, according to Franklin Lopez, a Los Angeles County Fire Department representative. The first patient was transported at 7:46 a.m. and the second at 7:53 a.m. L.A. County Fire was on the scene at 7:28 a.m. 

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials asked the public to stay clear of the area in an 8 a.m. tweet, followed by an updated tweet at 8:28 a.m.  

“A deputy-involved traffic collision occurred this morning on Creekside Road/McBean Parkway in Valencia,” the tweet read. “The deputy was transported to a local hospital and his conditions are unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as an ongoing investigation is still ongoing.” 

Sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene of a crash involving a big rig and a motorcycle driven by a sheriff’s motor deputy April 28, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal
Sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene of a crash involving a big rig and a motorcycle driven by a sheriff’s motor deputy April 28, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal
Sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene of a crash involving a big rig and a motorcycle driven by a sheriff’s motor deputy April 28, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal
Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian joined The Signal in 2021 and covers politics and government in the Santa Clarita Valley. He's worked in community journalism, local government and public relations. Kev studied public administration at USC and political science at UCLA. Have a story tip? Message him at [email protected] or on Twitter @kevkurdog.

