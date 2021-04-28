SCV motorcycle deputy injured in collision with big rig

A Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s motorcycle deputy and a big rig were involved in a traffic collision shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Creekside Road near McBean Parkway in Valencia.

The deputy, who was driving a motorcycle, was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Two patients were transported to local hospitals, according to Franklin Lopez, a Los Angeles County Fire Department representative. The first patient was transported at 7:46 a.m. and the second at 7:53 a.m. L.A. County Fire was on the scene at 7:28 a.m.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials asked the public to stay clear of the area in an 8 a.m. tweet, followed by an updated tweet at 8:28 a.m.

“A deputy-involved traffic collision occurred this morning on Creekside Road/McBean Parkway in Valencia,” the tweet read. “The deputy was transported to a local hospital and his conditions are unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as an ongoing investigation is still ongoing.”

Sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene of a crash involving a big rig and a motorcycle driven by a sheriff’s motor deputy April 28, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

