Sheriffs detain naked man suspected of burglarizing Valencia salon

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a burglary suspect Saturday morning while another was believed to be barricaded in a local salon.

Deputies, aided by a SWAT team, firefighters and a K-9 unit, were unable to find another suspect in Octagon Plaza in the 23300 block of Cinema Drive, according to Sgt. G. Martinez.

“(Deputies) began to clear the business and encountered one subject – male adult – and were able to take him into custody after speaking with him,” said Capt. Justin Diez, who was at a command post set up at a church on Cinema Drive. “He was naked and appeared to have some sort of mental illness.”

The burglary suspect was found inside Novila Salon & Spa. Diez said a preliminary investigation that included a conversation with the detained suspect and observations of the scene by deputies led deputies to believe “additional people are in there – possibly up to two additional people.”

The salon owners Niloo Amanat and Nona Postchy were following the investigation from across the street on the patio in front of Mama’s Table, which overlooks Octagon Plaza. They looked on alongside a dentist and chiropractor, who are both tenants of the plaza.

Amanat was on the phone with a representative from the alarm company just before 8 a.m. when she received a call from one of her employees who had arrived at the salon.

“The reception desk that is attached to the ground was completely flipped over in front of the door,” Amanat said of the scene described to her by her employee. “It was a huge mess. Every cabinet was broken.”

Amanat was told by the alarm company that the alarm was triggered at 5:40 a.m. by someone in the salon.

“Deputies arrived and did not locate any sign of forced entry and everything appeared to be secured,” Diez said of deputies’ initial response.

Sheriff’s officials received a call from Amanat at 7:44 a.m. after she heard her employee’s account of the salon. When Amanat arrived at the salon, she went to the back of the salon where she saw through the window a large opening in the ceiling above the shampoo bowl.

Amanat recalled deputies telling her, “If they’re in, they’re still in.”

“I thank God every minute that we didn’t open that door,” Amanat said. “If the front desk was not in front of the window, I would have gone in and God knows what would have happened.”

Los Angeles County Fire personal assist with ladders as Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station SWAT team members search the interior of the Novilo Salon & Spa for additional burglary suspects in the Octagon Plaza in Santa Clarita on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Dan Watson / The Signal

Deputies completed their search of the first floor of the single-story building as of 1 p.m. Saturday. A search of the attic was ongoing at that time.

Sheriff’s deputies asked that people avoid the area in a tweet sent Saturday morning. “There is currently an ongoing investigation taking place on the 23300 block of Cinema Drive in Valencia,” the SCV Sheriff’s Station tweeted.