Six Flags vaccination site to close, transition to COC

Los Angeles County’s mass vaccination site at Six Flags Magic Mountain is set to close Sunday, with a new site set to open at College of the Canyons Monday.

The COC site, along with an additional county-operated site at Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, are set to replace the mass-vaccination site as the county shifts to more community-based sites to increase accessibility to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials.

These new vaccination sites are expected to centrally serve residents from both the Santa Clarita and Antelope valley communities, each with the ability to administer up to 2,000 vaccinations per day, with walk-up appointment options.

“I am incredibly grateful to Magic Mountain for their generosity and critical partnership as we provided the vaccine to thousands of residents at their mass vaccine distribution site,” county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the SCV, said in a prepared statement. “Ensuring equitable vaccine access for communities in the North County is a priority, and I appreciate the collaboration between the county and our community partners, including Magic Mountain, to run efficient operations that support our monumental task of vaccinating our residents. Moving forward, we are continuing to provide crucial vaccine accessibility for residents in both the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys.”

The Magic Mountain vaccination site began operating in January as one of five large-scale vaccination sites across the county and has distributed approximately 129,000 vaccines to date.

The remaining large-scale sites operated by the county include: Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, The Forum in Inglewood, California State University, Northridge, and L.A. County Office of Education in Downey.

For more information on the county’s vaccine efforts, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.