Tips to eye care during a global pandemic

How to care for your eyes amidst Covid-19?

The past year has been a nightmare (except it happened for real). While none of us could have imagined how our lives would turn upside down, all of us learned one thing from it – the importance of our health.

Where people are paying attention to what they eat, the lockdown has made all of us truely appreciate home-cooked meals. While eating healthy is enough for your health, your eyes always need a little bit extra. Read this blog to know how you can protect your eye health during the pandemic.

Eat for your eyes

Although we have said that healthy eating isn’t the only way to care for your eyes, it doesn’t mean that you will neglect it. We are what we eat so you better make sure that your grocery list features items that your eyes love.

So the next time you are out on a grocery run, don’t forget to throw in a bunch of carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach and other green leafy vegetables in your food basket. Add beans, shellfish, nuts and meat to your diet. These foods are rich in zinc that boosts your immune efficiency.

Give your eyes some rest

Even though the lockdown restrictions are still being lifted in the UK, you must be spending most of your time indoors.

When your eyes don’t get adequate exposure to natural light and on top of that you decide to blast them with screen time, you will only wear them out. So amid all those movies and Netflix binge-watching, think about your eyes and give them some rest.

Take a break from your screen every 20 minutes. The rule applies even to remote workers. If you’ve been coping up with digital eye strain, wear blue light glasses to shield your eyes from screen light. If the stores near you are shut, you can still order blue light glasses for men & women online.

If you’ve been in front of your screen for too long, step away for a while and cook yourself a delicious meal. Even a break of 5 or 10 minutes can make a big difference.

It’s been more than a year since Covid came and shut down our economies. So much can happen in a year – your prescription can change too. If you wear glasses and feeling difficulty seeing clearly through the lenses lately, maybe you have a new prescription.

If the eye care services near you aren’t working right now, you can take an online test and get your new glasses prescription online. You don’t have to step out of your house to buy a new frame. Just book one online and get it right at your doorstep.

We are not implying that you are at a higher risk of Covid if you wear contacts, wearing contact lenses just make you touch your eyes every now and then. Now, this is something that the health experts have told you not to do.

Switch to glasses as they won’t cause irritation and the lenses will keep you from reaching out for your eyes. Thus, you will see clearly and you won’t even have to worry about virus transmission through eyes.

You can get your prescription and look for glasses at online retailers. Not only will you have thousands of frame styles at your disposal, but you can also get your prescription glasses within 24 hours. If you do solid research, you may be able to find good-quality cheap prescription glasses in the UK. So, if you always have an uncontrollable urge to rub your eyes, get a pair of glasses and put an end to this.

Maintain hygiene

It’s important to follow the health guidelines to keep yourself and those around you safe. Here are some important guidelines by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention):

Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes.

Make sure you wash your hands before having your meal or after using the restroom.

Cover your mouth when sneezing and wash or sanitize your hands afterwards.

Disinfect the places in your home that are often touched, for instance, kitchen slab and doorknobs.

Times are tough. We all are trying to keep up with the change and adjust to a new life. You already have so much to take care of. Do not let eye problems be one among them. If you have been experiencing changes in your eyesight, get an online eye test. Maybe you need new prescription glasses or maybe presbyopia has hit and you only need to buy reading glasses online.

Do not let your eye health take the back seat amidst all this chaos. Make sure they are ok so you have one less thing to worry about.

