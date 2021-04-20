Traffic impacted by Newhall grass fire

Tuesday afternoon traffic on Highway 14 in Newhall was impacted by a grass fire.

The incident was reported near southbound Highway 14, south of Newhall Avenue, shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Firefighters respond to a brush fire near Highway 14 in Newhall on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Courtesy of Oscar Sol

Units arriving on the scene reported a quarter-acre grass fire contained between the freeway and concrete drainage, Lopez said.

Southbound traffic was impacted as firefighters worked to contain the blaze, per California Highway Patrol reports.

Firefighters respond to a brush fire near Highway 14 in Newhall on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Courtesy of Oscar Sol