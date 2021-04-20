Traffic impacted by Newhall grass fire

Tuesday afternoon traffic on Highway 14 in Newhall was impacted by a grass fire.
The incident was reported near southbound Highway 14, south of Newhall Avenue, shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Franklin Lopez.
Units arriving on the scene reported a quarter-acre grass fire contained between the freeway and concrete drainage, Lopez said.
Southbound traffic was impacted as firefighters worked to contain the blaze, per California Highway Patrol reports.