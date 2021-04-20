Traffic impacted by Newhall grass fire

Firefighters respond to a brush fire near Highway 14 in Newhall on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Courtesy of Oscar Sol
Tuesday afternoon traffic on Highway 14 in Newhall was impacted by a grass fire.

The incident was reported near southbound Highway 14, south of Newhall Avenue, shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Units arriving on the scene reported a quarter-acre grass fire contained between the freeway and concrete drainage, Lopez said.

Southbound traffic was impacted as firefighters worked to contain the blaze, per California Highway Patrol reports.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

