Hoist rescue performed after truck goes over side of Highway 14

A truck that went off the side of Highway 14 in Agua Dulce resulted in a hoist rescue and SigAlert Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported on northbound Highway 14, south of Escondido Canyon Road, shortly after 1:45 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Sean Ferguson.

First responders attend to a patient whose vehicle went over the side of Highway 14 in Agua Dulce on Monday, April 19, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

“Reports stated that a water tanker truck went off the freeway down a cliff,” Ferguson said. “At this point, we’re just pulling up (and) treating the patient.”

L.A. County Fire Department Copter 16 performed a hoist rescue of a patient from the vehicle, which landed approximately 100 feet below, Ferguson added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Copter 16 crew hoist a patient whose vehicle went over the side of Highway 14 in Agua Dulce on Monday, April 19, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

A SigAlert was issued for lanes No. 3 and 4 for approximately one hour as crews worked, per California Highway Patrol officials.

One patient was then airlifted to the hospital in unknown condition, per fire officials.