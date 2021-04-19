Hoist rescue performed after truck goes over side of Highway 14

Los Angeles County Fire Department Copter 16 hoists a patient whose vehicle went over the side of Highway 14 in Agua Dulce on Monday, April 19, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
A truck that went off the side of Highway 14 in Agua Dulce resulted in a hoist rescue and SigAlert Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported on northbound Highway 14, south of Escondido Canyon Road, shortly after 1:45 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Sean Ferguson.

First responders attend to a patient whose vehicle went over the side of Highway 14 in Agua Dulce on Monday, April 19, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

“Reports stated that a water tanker truck went off the freeway down a cliff,” Ferguson said. “At this point, we’re just pulling up (and) treating the patient.”

L.A. County Fire Department Copter 16 performed a hoist rescue of a patient from the vehicle, which landed approximately 100 feet below, Ferguson added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Copter 16 crew hoist a patient whose vehicle went over the side of Highway 14 in Agua Dulce on Monday, April 19, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

A SigAlert was issued for lanes No. 3 and 4 for approximately one hour as crews worked, per California Highway Patrol officials.

One patient was then airlifted to the hospital in unknown condition, per fire officials.

Crews climb the hill after attending to a patient whose vehicle went over the side of Highway 14 in Agua Dulce on Monday, April 19, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

