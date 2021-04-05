Two men wanted on suspicion of knifepoint robbery at Sam’s Club

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a knifepoint robbery Monday on Carl Boyer Drive.

Deputies were spotted interviewing witnesses at the Sam’s Club on the 26000 block of Carl Boyer Drive shortly after the robbery report was first received at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Lt. Doug Mohroff confirmed that deputies were responding to the report of the robbery and that deputies were still on the scene of Carl Boyer Drive interviewing witnesses as of 1 p.m.

Initial reports indicated that the two suspects fled in a vehicle, heading down Golden Valley Road toward Highway 14, and had used a knife to steal approximately $300 from a victim.

No arrests or injuries as a result of the incident had been reported as of the publication of this article.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.