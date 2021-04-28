Water shortage contingency plan hearing set for June 9

The SCV Water board of directors is scheduled to hold a virtual public hearing on the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and ordinance at 6:30 p.m. June 9.

The plan and ordinance are part of SCV Water’s planning efforts to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies for today and tomorrow. The plan focuses on water conservation and water shortage planning.

The California Urban Water Management Planning Act and other applicable laws require water agencies to prepare a water shortage contingency plan, which helps to prioritize actions when water shortage conditions occur because of drought, earthquakes, fires or other catastrophic events.

A 30-day public review and comment period on the plan concluded April 12. The draft plan and ordinance are available online at yourscvwater.com/wscp, which also includes a recording of a public workshop from January and a related presentation and fact sheet.