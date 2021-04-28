Water shortage contingency plan hearing set for June 9

In this Feb 2014 photo, a scale on the 300,000 gallon tank at Larc Ranch indicates the tank is nearly full. Local fire companies draw water from the tank in the event of a fire. However, only one of two wells that feeds into the tank is at capacity due to the drought. Residents and staff have cut irrigation and water usage in order to preserve the remaining water. 02/12/2014
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The SCV Water board of directors is scheduled to hold a virtual public hearing on the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and ordinance at 6:30 p.m. June 9.  

The plan and ordinance are part of SCV Water’s planning efforts to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies for today and tomorrow. The plan focuses on water conservation and water shortage planning. 

The California Urban Water Management Planning Act and other applicable laws require water agencies to prepare a water shortage contingency plan, which helps to prioritize actions when water shortage conditions occur because of drought, earthquakes, fires or other catastrophic events. 

A 30-day public review and comment period on the plan concluded April 12. The draft plan and ordinance are available online at yourscvwater.com/wscp, which also includes a recording of a public workshop from January and a related presentation and fact sheet. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS