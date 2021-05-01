West Ranch keeps top spot for Hart district in U.S. News rankings

For the second year in a row, the West Ranch Wildcats earned the top ranking of schools from the William S. Hart Union High School District, according to a recent list from U.S. News & World Report.

This year, West Ranch High School moved up more than 200 places over its previous ranking. Last April, the Wildcats were the highest-ranking school in the district at No. 835 nationally, and No. 118 in California. This year, West Ranch was again the highest-ranked local school at No. 631 in the nation, and No. 88 in California.

The magazine annually compiles a list that includes more than 24,000 schools from across the country, ranking them by advanced placement participation rate, graduation rate and college readiness, according to a news release from Hart district officials. The Hart district schools place in the top 10%-12% nationally, according to the list.

“This achievement by our comprehensive high schools just shows the level of professionalism we have at our sites,” said Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the Hart district. “The dedication our staff shows to educating their students and preparing them for the life they choose inspires me every day.”

Saugus High placed No. 1,152 nationally and No. 170 in California. Last year, Saugus High placed No. 1,651 nationally, and No. 231 in California.

Hart High came in third, ranking No. 1,753 nationally, and No. 259 in California for 2021. In 2020, Hart was ranked Nos. 1,884 and 262, respectively.

Canyon High was next at No. 1,900, and No. 283 in California. Last year, the Cowboys came in third for the district, at No. 1,729 in the nation and 241st in California.

Valencia High came in at No. 2,000 nationally, and No. 294 in state. This was a slight dip from last year, when the Vikings were at Nos. 1,870 nationally and No. 260 in California.

Golden Valley High rounded out the pack with the Grizzlies at No. 2,463 and No. 375 in California.

District officials also noted that because it’s a “middle college high school, Academy of the Canyons does not offer AP classes (which goes against them on the magazine’s ranking system).” However, AOC students, as well as other high school students, are able to take college classes concurrently with their high school coursework, according to a district news release.