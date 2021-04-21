What To Do In Santa Clara Valley After COVID-19?

California is one of the hardest hit by the coronoavirus pandemic. The state reported millions of COVID-19 cases and over 59,000 deaths as of April 16, 2021. State officials continue to push for more residents to get inoculated or vaccinated. There are several pharmaceutical companies responsible for providing American citizens and undocumented individuals with COVID-19 vaccines. Johnson & Johnson Janssen, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna. As more and more people gear up to be vaccinated, others are preparing for a summer vacation like no other, whenever that will be.

What To Do In Santa Clara Valley

Santa Clara Valley is a Silicon Valley city in California. The city is home to more than 1.7 million people. A perk of living in Santa Clara Valley is loads of entertainment venues. When COVID-19 finally comes to an end, the residents of Santa Clara Valley can venture out to their favorite venues for a few hours of entertainment. There is no one who deserves it more than the dedicated Californians.

Take Rollercoaster Ride

California’s Great America is preparing for the upcoming season. The facility is scheduled to reopen on May 22, 2021. Hundreds if not thousands of Americans are already preparing by buying seasonal tickets, so they are sure to not miss out.

The theme park had recently added a new member to its management team. Bryce Ring joined California’s Great America team, hailing from Chicago.

Be sure to get your tickets early because they are expected to sell out soon.

Sit In On A NFL Game

If you are a Santa Clara resident, you must be a big 49ers’ fan. The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most popular NFL teams of all time. The team’s home, Levi’s Stadium, was recognized in May 2015, as a Sports Facility by the Sports Business Journal.

While the stadium is busy hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics, officials are preparing for the upcoming 2021 NFL season, which is scheduled to kick off on September 9, 2021.

Like International Football, the National Football League (NFL) has millions of fans worldwide.

Explore A Technology Center

The Intel Museum is one of the most innovative tourist venues in the city of Santa Clara. The facility is open to the public. Tickets are affordable and guided tours are available. Conveniently located at 2200 Mission College Boulevard, the Intel Museum hosts local high schools, middle schools, and charter schools.

Group tours are available via appointment only. The facility offers hands-on educational classes via its Learning Lab. Young people from all walks of life attend classes in the Learning Lab each summer.

Learn about chip fabrication, and microprocessors, with a hands-on experience like never before.

Go Shopping

Enjoy shopping? If so, a trip to Santa Clara Mall is in order. The mall is open to the public with a few restrictions. Located just between Kenna Hall and Benson Memorial Center, Santa Clara Mall hosts events for the Santa Clara University each year.

Santa Clara is home to several shopping centers. While not as popular as the Santa Clara Mall, the Mercado Shopping Center, Santa Clara Square Marketplace, Mariposa Shopping Center, and Westfield Valley Fair host their fair share of public events.

The Westfield Valley Fair has approximately 190 stores, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Aldo, APM Monaco, Apple Store, Bareminerals, Bath & Body Works, Bazille, Capital One Cafe’, Cartier, Disney Store, Express, Men, Forme Life, IWC Schaffhausen, J. Crew, and Jimmy Choo.

Be sure to take a break for some amazing online slots. When you find yourself tuckered out from shopping, grab your cellphone, download a gaming app, and enjoy hours of fun.

Have A Picnic

Central Park is open to the public seven days a week, 365 days a year. The park features a luxurious waterfall, a kids’ play area, an amphitheater, lighted tennis courts, picnic tables, basketball courts, and walking trails.

If you do not have anywhere else to go on a Sunday, spend it at Central Park in Santa Clara. The park is generally crowded on the weekends in the summer.

Afterword

There is nothing like a trip to Santa Clara Valley. Whether you are a teenager, young adult, or senior citizen, the valley has something for you. This is one of the most diverse cities in California.