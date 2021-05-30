30 Best Sites to Buy Twitter Followers (Real & Genuine)

Twitter remains one of the top social media platforms and is enjoyed by many users in the US, Japan, Germany, and many other global users. With over 130 million monthly active users, you can use Twitter to reach more people in your target audience.

Having a strong Twitter presence with a lot of followers and engagement can boost your social media presence overall and can also help to reach people that may be more active on Twitter and not as active on other platforms.

With a lot of competition and more content out there than ever, you’ve got to make sure that you can capture the attention of your audience. If you don’t have a lot of engagement, you might not reach as many users.

If you feel like you’ve been working for a while in growing your Twitter followers with no luck, there are some tools out there that can help you get more Twitter followers without losing your sanity.

People may feel a bit taboo about the idea of buying Twitter followers, but when you work with the right service or company, it is a completely viable and reputable option for helping to have a strong Twitter account.

It can be tough to choose the right company, but we’ve done the research to bring you this go-to guide of the best companies to buy Twitter followers from.

We’ll discuss:

Benefits of buying Twitter followers

Best companies to buy Twitter followers from

How to buy Twitter followers

After reading our article, we’re sure that you’ll be more confident than ever in growing your Twitter following! Let’s go.

Why Buy Twitter Followers?

If you’re curious about why you should buy Twitter followers, there are three great reasons.

Better reputation: when you have more Twitter followers, you will have a stronger reputation. Twitter is all about reputation and authority, so accounts with more followers tend to appear more credible and can get more followers over time as well as engagement on their tweets.

when you have more Twitter followers, you will have a stronger reputation. Twitter is all about reputation and authority, so accounts with more followers tend to appear more credible and can get more followers over time as well as engagement on their tweets. Save time and grow quicker: it can take a long time to engage with users on Twitter in hopes that they’ll notice you. When you buy Twitter followers, you help to create a solid presence and boost your social proof, promoting more growth in the future and seeing more stable follower growth.

it can take a long time to engage with users on Twitter in hopes that they’ll notice you. When you buy Twitter followers, you help to create a solid presence and boost your social proof, promoting more growth in the future and seeing more stable follower growth. Higher engagement: when you buy real Twitter followers, your content will be seen by more people regularly and have more reach. When more users see your content on Twitter, you’re likely to get more engagement though likes, retweets, shares, and more. When you get more engagement, you’ll get more natural reach, helping to continually build your Twitter followers.

Now that we know some of the reasons to buy Twitter followers, let’s take a look at the top 10 companies to buy from. All of these companies offer outstanding and reputable services that deliver what they promise.

Top Sites to Buy Twitter Followers from

The top Twitter growth service is without a doubt Twesocial. They’ve completely changed the way you get more real Twitter followers and they provide the best services that will help you to build a strong reputation and get noticed on Twitter.

You’ll not only get more Twitter followers with Twesocial, but you’ll also get more Twitter likes, comments, retweets, and more. Twesocial gets you real Twitter followers in your target audience through targeted growth.

You’ll provide Twesocial with information about your target audience and different targets they can use to identify and interact with those users; once you do that, your dedicated account manager will get to work in interacting with and engaging users that will check you out, follow you, as well as engage with your tweets.

Twesocial doesn’t bring any fake followers; they also don’t mess around with bots or followers that are outside of your targets. You’ll get the most relevant new followers that can help create a long-term growth strategy and keep engagement and follower count growing.

The service plans that Twesocial offers allow you to pay either monthly or weekly, and they have two different plan times: regular, and pro, so you can choose what type of support and features you need from Twesocial.

The best thing? Twesocial violates none of the Twitter terms of use, keeping your account completely safe and eliminating the risk of your account getting flagged or marked for suspicious activity.

If you’re looking to buy Twitter followers that will actually provide value for your Twitter, Twesocial is definitely it. Their services are flexible, reliable, and extremely valuable in that they provide results that help your Twitter in the long run and also save you loads of time.

Twesocial will be around for a long time to come, and you’ll love using them to get the Twitter performance you deserve.

Do you want more Twitter followers that will care about and engage with your tweets? Tweeteev knows you do, and have created the perfect service for you to get more attention and engagement on Twitter.

Tweeteev is an organic Twitter growth service that works in a way similar to Twesocial. They use engagement methods to increase your real, targeted Twitter followers.

Getting Tweeteev’s services is simple— sign up, provide your targeting instructions, and enjoy results. Your account manager will create a campaign for you that delivers more Twitter followers that are related to your niche and actively engage.

This will save you a lot of time since you won’t have to deal with engaging with users on Twitter, Tweeteev will do that for you! You’ll get noticed by the right users, helping to perpetuate real Twitter growth over time.

Using an organic Twitter service is the best way to buy Twitter followers because you’ll gain real Twitter followers that are active users of the platform, boosting your overall performance on Twitter and allowing you to gain more traction with your target audience.

If you have a specific need for Twitter followers and want to choose a company that will provide real results, UseViral is a prime option. UseViral has been expanding their social media growth services for years and offers users a powerful way to build their social media presence.

You can get Twitter followers from UseViral with their organic Twitter growth service, allowing you to expand your follower count with real, active Twitter users. You don’t have to worry about any bots or fake engagements.

UseViral provides a variety of different package options for your Twitter growth and each one of them will deliver the quality that you need for a credible Twitter account. You can also boost your Twitter likes and more with UseViral.

Creating a strong cross-platform social media presence is also important, and UseViral knows it— you can get packages for TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and many more popular social media networks through UseViral’s developed social media growth services.

If you’ve been trying to gain more exposure for your Twitter profile and tweets with little movement, SidesMedia is here to help. They will help to connect you with an engaged and active community of Twitter users that will become your loyal followers.

Buying Twitter followers can be a daunting process, but knowing you made the right choice in terms of company will ease your mind. SidesMedia has their clients’ safety, security, and success at the heart of their services.

SidesMedia offers quick delivery and will always ensure you get real, high-quality Twitter followers that will not only boost your follower count but also your engagement. SidesMedia doesn’t deliver fake or bot followers, which is important.

With years of social media growth under their belt, SidesMedia is one of the most reliable options if you’re looking to buy Twitter followers. They also offer packages for top social media networks like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and more.

SocialViral’s mission is to change the perception that people have about social media growth companies. With many different services that all offer tremendous value to clients, SocialViral is achieving their mission with ease.

If you want to buy real Twitter followers, you’ll have plenty of options from SocialViral. You can also boost your Twitter likes and Twitter retweets with comprehensive growth packages for your Twitter success.

When you buy Twitter followers from SocialViral, you can choose from packages as low as 50 followers, all the way up to 3000 followers for those with bigger needs. They are all high-quality followers and will be delivered to your account quickly.

With 24/7 support and packages for other networks like Facebook, Instagram, and more, SocialViral has been a fan favorite for years, helping thousands of clients to grow their social media networks, Twitter included.

6. Media Mister

Media Mister is one of the longest-standing social media growth companies and they have the reputation to prove it. With mastery in social media growth, you’re bound to find something (or many things) that you like.

Media Mister offers growth for Twitter in addition to other platforms like Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and many more— basically any social media network imaginable. With hundreds of options, you can get the social media presence you’ve been working for.

For Twitter, Media Mister offers extensive options, so you can buy Twitter followers, likes, retweets, comments, likes, views, and even Twitter poll votes and impressions.

When you buy Twitter followers, you can choose from worldwide followers or Arab followers. You’ll enter your Twitter profile URL and choose the amount, ranging from 50 to 2500 followers.

With 24/7 support and a money-back guarantee, Media Mister is one of the best and safest options; they also include drip delivery to keep your account safe.

7. Viralyft

Another popular option for buying real Twitter followers, you can get high-quality packages from Viralyft. They’ve expanded their services to other social media networks as well for comprehensive social media growth.

Viralyft has a lot of different packages for Twitter, ranging from 100 followers all the way to 1000 followers. These are top-quality followers that are guaranteed to be delivered over the course of 1-3 days.

You’ll also get 24/7 support with Viralyft, ensuring that your global Twitter followers reach your account without issue. If you’re serious about social media growth, you can also buy packages for Instagram, TikTok, Spotify, and more.

8. SocialsUp

With services for Instagram, Twitter, SoundCloud, and more, you can boost your social media with SocialsUp. If you want payment flexibility, you’ll also get it here— you can use methods like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and even cryptocurrency.

For Twitter, you can get followers, likes, and retweets. You can filter packages by your desired criteria to find the one that’s right for you. Twitter follower packages start at 100 followers and go up to 10k.

The followers are high-quality users that will not drop off of your account; you’ll receive your delivery between 2-30 days depending on how many you purchase.

SocialsUp is a secure website that protects your safety and wants to ensure that you get the best results without putting your Twitter account at risk, which is one reason why they’re a top option on this list.

9. Twenvy

If you’re curious about other organic Twitter growth services, Twenvy is one that has become pretty popular. They’re affordable and compliant with Twitter.

You also won’t have to deal with downloading any software, which is true of Twesocial and Tweeteev as well. There are three different plans that you can choose from when you use Twenvy.

When you want real Twitter followers, using an organic growth service is the best way, and Twenvy offers some reliable services to grow your Twitter follower count.

10. Famups

Last but not least, Famups is another option that can provide more opportunities for Twitter growth with their Twitter follower packages. It’s quick and easy to buy from Famups, and their packages are high quality and effective.

You can even choose packages for US Twitter followers as well if you only want to get followers that are based in the US, which is useful.

Regular Twitter packages start at 500 followers and go up to 2000 Twitter followers. They’ll be delivered between 1-10 days depending on the quantity that you choose.

You don’t have to provide your password and you don’t have to follow other users; Famups brings you all of the followers that you need directly. They also provide round-the-clock support if you have questions about your purchase or their services.

11. Famous Follower

Famous Follower is famous for assisting its clients in being able to buy Twitter followers that are, as you might have been able to guess, the kind of Twitter followers that can help your profile go viral. One of the first things that you will see on their website is their price points, which are totally reasonable. You can purchase 300 Twitter followers for just $9.89. All you have to do is enter your username, and how many Twitter followers you need right now. From here, they say that they take you through the payment process, and they can support you with constant customer assistance. Their ultimate goal is to help their clients increase their brand’s exposure, and they think they’re pretty good at it.

12. Boostlikes

Boostlikes is a relatively simple site when it comes to being able to buy Twitter followers, and when you visit their website, you will actually notice that they have features for other areas of social media marketing as well. In fact, they have tabs that you can click on, that can help you not just with Twitter, but with Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Underneath these tabs, they’ve got a list of companies that they have worked with so far, which definitely add to their credibility. They believe that they can guarantee their clients high-quality features, and help you build a campaign that is relevant to your Twitter’s industry.

13. Tweetangels

Tweetangels talk about how they are so much more than just a source where you can buy Twitter followers. They are also a source where you can get help with other features, and they consider themselves a social media marketing agency. They believe that their features are results-driven, and they can assist you in not just getting the features you need on your Twitter profile, but they can assist you in managing these features in the future. We love that they even have a location on their website, which means that they are a physical business, and they have an email address that you can use to get in touch with them. They offer their clients Twitter followers that are targeted based on location and industry, and they promise their delivery will happen within five days.

14. Social World

Social World has a really good eye for what its clients need when it comes to their Twitter followers, and beyond being able to help you buy Twitter followers, they can actually help you with everything else as well. In fact, another thing that we love about these guys the most is that they are an app that you can download onto your smartphone. This means that you can take your Twitter growth wherever you go, and you don’t have to be concerned about whether your Twitter profile is doing well or not. You don’t have to wait to have access to a computer to see how progress is going. There definitely aren’t enough apps like this in the industry, so make the most of this opportunity while you can.

15. Famoid

Famoid has a knack of being able to help its clients buy Twitter followers and get help with all kinds of different services on the Internet. They know that if you want to go viral with your Twitter profile and stand out in terms of your followers, you’ve got to find a way to be strategic about it. You can’t just settle for average growth that is going to take your profile nowhere; you’ve got to find a company that specializes in Twitter followers and knows what your profile needs. This is why we believe that these guys are one of the best options out there, and they even say that they think their features can help you become famous. They believe that when you use their features, it’s not difficult to get the attention that you need, which is exactly what you want if you are trying to focus on your content, and don’t really have the time to think about what your Twitter followers are doing. A great thing about this site is that they offer their clients a lot of information about how their services work, so you don’t have to go into using them blind.

16. Get Plus Followers

Get Plus Followers is the type of site that can help you buy Twitter followers that says their features are niche targeted, which means that they’re going to go out of their way to find the right Twitter followers for your industry and niche. They won’t send you any followers that don’t have anything to do with your content’s industry, enabling you to attract the right followers for your tweets, and see them interacting with them on a daily basis. We definitely think that there are more companies out there in the industry that just send their clients Twitter engagement and shut the door, so it is nice to find companies like this that really want to put the time and effort in. As well as promising targeted followers, they say that their features have a quick turnaround and are permanent followers, so you won’t have to worry about them dropping off at any point. The best part is that they haven’t had anyone banned or suspended as a result of using their services.

17. Get Real Boost

Get Real Boost really listens to what their clients need in terms of being able to grow their Twitter profile and buy Twitter followers, which is why they have an email address that you can use to get in touch with them directly. They also have an ‘about us’ page, which means we think they have an acceptable level of accountability and transparency with their clients. They say that they have helped 450 clients so far and worked on more than 48,000 projects. In fact, these guys have a lot of information about their existing clients on their website, which is always a good thing. Beyond this, they can assist you with Facebook and Instagram as well as Twitter, and they say that you can get in touch with them today to talk about how much your project is estimated to cost. This gives you room for flexibility and means that you don’t have to stretch beyond your budget.

18. Fastlikes.io

Fastlikes.io talks about being not just the best place to buy Twitter followers, but the best place to get help with your Instagram as well. If you have been in this industry for a hot minute, then you will know that Instagram and Twitter pretty much go hand-in-hand. If you’ve got your brand on Twitter, then it’s highly likely that you’ve got it over on Instagram as well. These guys know what it takes to achieve success on both platforms and can help their clients grow using organic methods. They believe that at the end of the day, the most important thing is ensuring that your Twitter followers are real, so that they are going to be interacting with your tweets on a daily basis. This is why they promise their clients popular, professional services that aren’t going to let you down at any point.

19. Venium

Venium can help you with so much more than being able to buy Twitter followers, so if you are someone who understands how Twitter’s algorithm works, and knows that it takes so much more than just having a good number of followers, you have come to the right place. These guys can even help you improve your ranking on Google search and think that they have what it takes for your social media content to do really well within your industry and niche. They have a tab on their home page that says, ‘get started’, so if you click on this, you can start to talk to them about what you want out of your social media marketing campaign. We say campaign because they can assist you with so much more than just those Twitter followers; they can assist you in getting sponsored placements, and help you gain access to premium networks that are going to make all the difference when it comes to your Twitter growth.

20. Mr. Insta

Mr. Insta has been working hard in this industry for a few years now, and as a result, we think that they have everything you need to be able to buy Twitter followers safely and reliably. Actually, one of the reasons why we have featured this site on this list is because they go beyond being able to help their clients buy Twitter followers and can actually offer you engagement for free. They understand that a lot of people are starting out for the first time on Twitter and won’t have a big social media budget to dedicate to their growth. This is why they offer each and every one of their client’s free engagement in the beginning, which you can use as an initial boost, until you get a little bit more comfortable. All you have to do is interact with their existing community, which means that you don’t have to mess around with any annoying surveys.

21. Audience Gain

Audience Gain is a great choice if you are trying to grow your Twitter followers with the aim of being able to monetize your Twitter profile at some point in the future. In fact, these guys are all about monetization, and they definitely don’t stop at Twitter. They can assist you in monetizing your YouTube channel as well, and again if you have your brand on Twitter, we think that it is highly likely that you’ve got it over on YouTube as well. We will mention here that their chat box isn’t online 24/7, but when they are, they have a really good reply time. You can also change the language that their website is in and get help not just with YouTube and Twitter, but with Pinterest and Facebook. As you can see, these guys are a great allrounder that can be there for you whenever you need them.

22. SNS Boosters

SNS Boosters has a really good head on their shoulders when it being able to buy Twitter followers for their clients. They say that you can buy Twitter followers with quick delivery, and they believe that they offer some of the best Twitter followers in the market. They say that 1000 Twitter followers is going to cost you $29.99, and they promise that these are super quality users and 100% safe. All of their Twitter followers come with 24/7 support, as well as a high retention rate, and engaging users. This way, you can have real people interacting with your tweets and sharing them with other people, and you don’t have to worry about your existing Twitter reputation taking a hit. You really couldn’t ask for much more than this in a website where you are able to purchase Twitter followers from.

23. Globallike

Globallike say that they are a leading agency when it comes to social media marketing, and one thing that strikes us about these guys is that they can assist you with free Twitter followers in the beginning. In fact, they can assist you with pretty much everything out there, including Google reviews, which is a relatively new concept. They even talk about how they have a 30-day replacement guarantee, so if any of the Twitter followers that you buy from them fall off after a few days, they will replace them for free. They also discuss on their website how they are dedicated to helping their clients whenever they need it, which is why they have a strong support team and a live chat option. At the end of the day, their main goal is customer satisfaction, and they believe that with their features, they can assist you with anything to do with your Twitter profile.

24. Crowdfire

Crowdfire says that beyond anything else, they offer their clients simple social media management. They don’t want your social media growth to be complicated, and they don’t want you to have to buy Twitter followers in a way that is messy and complicated. In fact, they believe that their features are super smart, and they can be seen as your personal sidekick that is going to help you grow online every day. We love that they can assist you not just in being able to get Twitter followers that are relevant to your industry, but they can assist you in discovering content that you can share through your Twitter profile as well, that your existing followers are going to love. They even help their clients preschedule their content, which is going to save you time in the long run.

25. TW-Lab

TW-Lab is an excellent choice if you want to buy Twitter followers, likes, and retweets. Just like over on Instagram, your engagement rate is really important when it comes to Twitter, so the more you are thinking about your retweets and likes as well as your Twitter followers, the more successful you are going to be. They believe they are one of the best places to help you with your Twitter followers, and they say that 100 Twitter followers is going to cost you $7.90. They guarantee 100% your money back, and the best part is that you don’t have to share your password with them to get started. They promise that their followers are real and will engage with your tweets on a daily basis.

26. Instafollowers

Instafollowers might be a bit much in the beginning if you haven’t had a lot of experience with sites like this, but if you stick around, we promise that they’re going to be worth your while. Of course, they can assist you in buying Twitter followers, and they can honestly help you with pretty much everything else out there when it comes to your social media marketing. If you keep cool, then we think that this is going to be to your advantage. They have organized their features into nice little sets, depending on the social media platform you are working with right now, so they can assist you not just with your Twitter followers, but with your likes, comments, shares, and everything else in between. They also have tons of information on their website about growing your Twitter in general.

27. Social Shop

Social Shop is easily one of the best options in the industry right now for helping you buy Twitter followers, because they encourage you to get help not just with your Twitter followers, but with every other resource they have for Twitter, including your retweets, and favorites. This way, you don’t have to go to any other company for help with your marketing needs. We love that their interface is super simple and easy to use, which means that it’s going to be really easy to schedule upcoming tweets and find the right Twitter followers for your content. They have spent a lot of time and effort on their website, which means that they are really confident in what they can do for you.

28. Popular Up

Popular Up not only is dedicated to assisting its clients in being able to buy Twitter followers, but it is dedicated to getting them trial Twitter followers as well. All you need to do is enter your username to get 50 followers for free, and the best part is that you don’t have to share your password to do this, and you don’t have to fill out an annoying survey. This is kind of like their free trial, and we think it is a great way to get to know their followers, and how they’re going to interact with their tweets. Beyond this, they say that 1000 Twitter followers is going to cost you $29.99, and their prices go up from there. One thing that we love about their pricing is that it indicates that they can help you no matter what your budget looks like, and if you are trying to get a lot of Twitter followers for your profile, they still have a really good turnaround time.

29. Red Social

Red Social has always been dedicated to assisting its clients in being able to buy Twitter followers, and believes that they are the social experts that you need to build a real campaign around your Twitter growth. They say that they can assist you in being able to build a following not just on Twitter, but on Facebook and Instagram as well, so if you are looking to gain a larger audience and get the views on your content that you really need, then these guys are going to be a great option. They say that they have some of the best delivery speeds and prices and have been in the industry for more than five years at this point, helping all kinds of different clients. They have separated their features depending on the platform you want help with, so get in touch with them today.

30. Instamama

Instamama has a really good grip on what its clients need when it comes to being able to buy Twitter followers, and we believe that at this point, they are one of the most trusted sites in the industry. They promise high-quality profiles, as well as free organic Twitter followers in the beginning, if you want to check them out without having to sign up immediately. They also talk about how their safe promotion is going to avoid you being suspended or banned by Twitter, and their features have a high retention rate. We love that they don’t ask for personal details like your password, and they supply their clients with customer support whenever you need it. This is the kind of company that is dedicated enough to its clients to want to be around for the long-term, so get in touch with them today. You won’t find too many opportunities like this.

How to Buy Twitter Followers

Buying Twitter followers is a simple process no matter which company you decide to use. There are four basic steps that you’ll have to complete when you buy Twitter followers, and they only vary depending on if you use a Twitter growth service or buy Twitter followers in packages.

Here we’ll explain the different steps.

Step 1: The first thing you should do when you buy Twitter followers is to check out the company’s website and decide which service option or package is right for you. You can also look at info like FAQ, support offerings, as well as different policies related to your purchase. Once you do that, you can move on to step 2.

Step 2: After you’ve made your selection, you’re going to complete the checkout process. If you are buying packaged followers, you simply choose the option you want to buy and then you’ll enter some personal information so that your order can be delivered. If you are using an organic growth service, you’ll also enter some personal information, but you’ll have to then move on to step 3.

Step 3: Organic growth services perpetuate actions on behalf of your account, so they need to know which accounts they should engage with in order to reach the right users. Package Twitter followers don’t do this— they simply send you followers, which requires no password. Organic growth services will need your password on a one-time basis to connect to your account and will also need targeting instructions.

Step 4: The final step is to make the payment for your services; if it’s a package, it’ll be a one time purchase; if you’re working with an organic growth service, you’ll pay for your first installment and be charged on the recurring basis that you selected. And voila! You’ve successfully bought Twitter followers.

Final Thoughts: Top 10 Sites to Buy Twitter Followers

While many people still consider buying Twitter followers to be “cheating” of sorts, we can see from the list of awesome companies and services that you can still buy Twitter followers with integrity.

Buying Twitter followers helps you to save time and streamline your workflow, investing in a Twitter strategy that will help to perpetuate growth over time. Don’t miss out— check out the companies on the list and buy from the one that you feel aligns with your account best.

Organic Twitter growth services will allow you to build the target audience you’re aiming for; buying Twitter follower packages will help you to solidify your follower base and encourage growth through social proof.

Happy growing!