5 Mistakes Not to Make for a Risk-free Camping Holiday

A camping holiday is truly a unique experience. There’s a certain feeling of freedom you get while sleeping under the stars, roasting food on an open fire and exploring the bustling wildlife, undisturbed. However, in order for things to be truly stress-free, there are a few issues to consider.

What’s important is never to be too excited to neglect that national parks are wild places and it’s vital to consider your safety. Read on to find out how to stay safe and happy while enjoying your fresh air and digital detox holiday.

Be aware of what’s around your tent

Once you’ve arrived at the campsite of your choice, the first thing you’ll do is set up your tent. But before hammering in the first peg, take a look around the immediate area for potential dangers. Consider where the water will drain in case of rain. If you don’t want the water to pool close to your tent, avoid camping over ditches or in creek beds.

If you have little ones with you, make sure they are safe, i.e., there are no rivers, creeks, or steep cliffs nearby. Another thing you should do is look for ant nests. If disturbed, those angry ants will let you know what it means to trespass on their territory.

Bring all the essential supplies

Food and water are the most important. You can’t always rely on the park’s rainwater supply, especially not in dry conditions. Furthermore, thank water is not treated and thus not suitable for drinking. That said, bring plenty of water for drinking, washing and cooking.

If you’re bringing food that requires being kept cold, invest in a cooler with a stable supply of ice. You don’t want to risk food poisoning ruining your trip. Air-tight containers are important to keep the crawlies from having a feast unless you want some extra protein with your grub.

Don’t forget your first aid kit

While away from civilization, you can never be too careful since medical aid may be far away. The absolute best thing you can do is attain some medical training. Today, there are flexible online courses available to all who wish to acquire invaluable life-saving skills such as ACLS, for instance. You’ll be certified to give medical attention in an emergency and help save a life until the ambulance arrives. Just make sure you know where the nearest one is before you set off.

Paired with your skills, a first aid kit is a must. If something goes wrong or you need to treat an injury, you’ll be more than grateful for those painkillers, disinfectants and gauze. It’s also a good idea to have a smaller one at hand, so you can take it to your hikes and walks.

Triple check the weather

The weather, in all its trickiness, requires thorough research beforehand as well as flexibility. Imagine not having a set of clothes for unexpected showers or snow, or even humidity or scorching heat. So make sure you check several weather forecasts for the whole length of your trip. Apart from being unpleasant, the weather can also be dangerous. You can get seriously ill if you don’t have a set of dry clothes or if it gets too cold at night.

If camping in the summer, make sure to bring sun-protection creams as well as a hat to prevent heat stroke on long hikes. If you choose spring or autumn, keep in mind that the weather might be warmer or colder than it typically is in this season. All in all, it’s well-worthed to pack for the unexpected.

Watch out for wildlife

In many cases, small critters create big problems. Mosquitos, ticks and other insects can bite to cause skin irritation and sometimes even carry diseases. Prevention includes insect repellent, long-sleeved tops and long pants. Flyscreens on tents are a must and should be left open, and neither should your water containers since thirsty insects will welcome the opportunity.

Snakes are more present in warmer months but don’t worry. They’re usually very shy and won’t attack without good reason, so if you just leave them be, you should be fine. Nevertheless, long pants and closed shoes will help as well as sticking to the trails and making a bit of noise when you walk.

Camping can be so much fun for the whole family. The more you prepare, the safer it is. Apart from all the equipment and supplies, it wouldn’t hurt to do a little bit of research on the area you’re planning to visit and the experiences of other campers there. All the advice you can get is valuable. Have fun camping!