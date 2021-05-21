21 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Views (High Quality Views)

Most businesses out there have shifted to social media platforms to increase their sales but there are also countless artists and creators looking for ways to make it big on the gram and promote their work among the billions of users who log in to Instagram every day. But it is difficult to create a loyal fan base and attain a wider reach as one could end up waiting for years for that one amazing opportunity that will turn them into an overnight social media star. To overcome this problem, many giant businesses, famous brands, and celebrities have decided to buy Instagram views to accelerate their growth and rake in more followers rapidly.

So if you are new to social media marketing and are struggling with increasing your follower count or engagement on your posts, here’s a pleasant surprise for you! We have done some thorough research on your behalf to list some of the best sites to buy Instagram views so that your Instagram account can get higher engagement in a short duration of time without using any unfair means!

Best Sites to Buy Instagram Views

When it comes to promotional services, Viralyft is the go-to choice for most people out there because of its high-quality services, quick delivery, and 24/7 support. Although Viralyft provides promotional services for several social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and many more it’s famous for its Instagram promotional packages.

You can buy likes, comments, followers, auto likes, and views for your Instagram account to increase its reach. Viralyft’s Instagram views packages start at $1.99 for 500 global views and end at $59.99 for 50,000 global views. Once you have selected the package, you just have to provide the post/account URL and make the payment.

After the payment is received by Viralyft, your ordered package will be delivered in 24 to 72 hours. If the contents of your order aren’t completely delivered within 72 hours then you can get in touch with the website’s customer service team to get the remaining package contents as quickly as possible. Viralyft has received numerous five-star reviews all because of its top-notch service and experienced employees.

When it comes to raking in more likes, views, and comments, GetViral is considered one of the best sites to buy Instagram views. The site aims to provide genuine social media engagement so you can accelerate your account’s organic growth in no time. The site offers multiple packages so you can buy a minimum of 500 views (priced at 1.99 USD) and even go as high as 50,000 views (which will cost you 59.99 USD) depending on the needs of your brand and promotion goals. It has offered premium service to several clients over the years and has emerged as one of the leading engagement providers for brands, celebrities, creators, and artists by providing genuine views on posts, reels, stories, and videos on Instagram in a fast and efficient manner.

GetViral.io not only promises a high retention rate but also exposes your profile to users who prefer to view similar content so that they can relate and engage with your posts, thereby enhancing organic growth without any risk of your account being banned or suspended due to suspicious activity.

You can expect the complete order to be delivered within a day of making payment unless it’s a bulk order. Last but not the least, it also has a refill and refund policy which means GetViral will provide more engagement if the number drops lower than what was promised and you can also get a refund if the delivery fails.

If you are looking for a social media engagement provider that can help your account reach new people and ensure greater exposure then you ought to consider ViewsExpert for the job at least once. ViewsExpert has a widespread network that you can use to attract more views in no time! All you need to do is pick the package of your liking from the site, provide the link to your account or the post on which you want to get more Instagram views and make payment through the secure payment gateway and wait for the order to be delivered in some time.

You don’t need to provide credentials to your account to buy these views as Views Expert is a genuine site that does not require account details like a password to provide views, likes, or followers on Instagram. It provides several packages with the highest one offering 50,000 views at $57 so you can pick one as per your requirements. So head over to ViewsExpert’s site to know more about the service it provides and get in touch with its customer support for further queries and doubts.

The next best website to buy Instagram views is SocialPackages.net thanks to its years of experience in the marketing field and its ability to adapt and grow with the times. The website is known for providing high retention followers, likes, comments, and views on Instagram. SocialPackages.net offers packages at pretty competitive prices starting at just $1.50 for 500 worldwide views and going up to $49.50 for 50,000 worldwide views.

The website accepts almost every major payment method ensuring easy, quick, and safe transactions. It promises to deliver the ordered package in a day or two without needing your account password. If the package isn’t completely delivered to you then you can contact SocialPackages.net’s 24 x 7 customer support team to get your problem rectified.

SocialPackages.net respects Instagram’s terms and conditions and works accordingly to make sure your account doesn’t get restricted or banned by Instagram’s algorithm. Apart from Instagram, the website lets you purchase its growth-boosting services for several websites like Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Spotify, SoundCloud, and ClubHouse making it the one-stop destination for all your social media growth services needs.

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for ways to boost your Instagram popularity for your business, brand, creative endeavor, or yourself, the best way to do so is by buying real high-quality likes from a reputable website and Fastlikes.io is one of them. It offers different packages that provide likes, comments, followers, and views for your Instagram account. The website’s views packages are pretty affordable with prices starting at $1.99 for 500 views and going up to $59.99 for 50,000 views.

Once you select the package and complete the payment, you will be delivered views from all across the globe in a few days depending on the number of views you ordered. Fastlikes.io doesn’t require your Instagram account password to deliver likes, followers, views, and comments to your account which makes the transaction pretty safe and secure for the user.

If you have any query or problem you can get in touch with Fastlike.io’s 24 x 7 customer support team to help you through the process. Apart from Instagram, this website offers promotional services for Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Spotify, Twitter, and SoundCloud earning it the tag of one of the best websites to buy Instagram views.

Becoming famous on Instagram is a tough nut to crack but with the help of a good growth company like Famups achieving your goal will be a little easier. Famups lets you buy likes, followers, comments, and views for your Instagram account. The Instagram video views packages start from $6 for 100 views and go up to $200 for 50,000 views.

If you’re worried about your account getting hacked then don’t worry as Famups doesn’t require your password to deliver the ordered package. Once the payment is done, the package will be delivered in 1 to 7 days depending on the package you have chosen. This social media growth website has worked on numerous projects and gained the trust of almost every client they have worked with.

Famups has recruited a highly experienced customer support team that’s available 24 hours a day throughout the week to help you solve all your problems related to the service ordered. If you’re planning to buy promotional services for other social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify, and SoundCloud) then Famups is the one-stop destination for you.

Famoid has a lot of effective and reliable packages that have helped people go from zero to hero on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Although it provides promotional services for multiple social networking websites it is famous for its high-quality Instagram services. You can buy likes, views, and followers for your Instagram account at pretty reasonable prices.

Its Instagram views packages include $2.95 for 100 views, $4.95 for 250 views, $6.95 for 500 views, $8.95 for 1,000 views, $19.95 for 2,500 views, $34.95 for 5,000 views, $59.95 for 10,000 views and $99.95 for 25,000 views. This promotional services provider claims that they provide safe, reliable, and quick delivery. Famoid has 24 x 7 customer service and if something goes wrong then you will get your money back.

The site doesn’t use bots and fake Instagram accounts to boost your Instagram account stats protecting your website from getting banned or restricted by Instagram. So without wasting any more time head over to Famoid and get your daily dose of likes, views, and followers on Instagram as well as on other social media websites.

ViralRace

ViralRace is a website that specializes in providing its clients with high-quality Instagram promotional services that will help your average joe become an Instagram celebrity in no time. Using ViralRace you can buy likes, followers, and views for your Instagram account and that too at pretty affordable prices. The website’s views packages start from $0.49 for 100 views and go up to $49.99 for 25,000 views while its follower packages start at $2.99 for 100 followers and end at $79.99 for 10,000 followers.

Also, you can buy Instagram likes on this website for as low as $1.49 (50 likes) and if you want more then you can opt for a higher plan according to your requirement. Its services are real and instant with a high retention rate to make sure you get likes, followers, and views that help you in the long run. The buying process is pretty simple, safe, and secure and doesn’t require your Instagram account password.

You can contact their customer support any time of the day in case you face any trouble or don’t get the promised package items on time. Their timely delivery and expertise in providing Instagram promotional services have earned them a 4 stars (out of 5) ratings.

Venium

Venium is another website that offers promotional services for many platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify, etc. But the website is famous for providing followers, likes, comments, and views on Instagram. The website has 4 Instagram views packages namely, Starter ($1.99 for 1,000 views), Beginner ($6.99 for 5,000 views), Professional ($24.99 for 25,000 views) and Celebrity ($74.99 for 100,000 views). Venium promises real human views which not only improves visibility but also presents no risk from Instagram’s algorithm.

Buying your desired package is pretty simple and straightforward, all you need is the link to your Instagram video and your payment information. It has almost every mode of payment that you can think of resulting in hassle-free payments and quick delivery.

Once you’re done with the payment your selected package will be delivered in 1 to 3 days depending on the package you chose. If you face any trouble you can contact Venium’s customer support team and get your problem rectified in no time. Venium’s team of experts, excellent customer service, and affordable price make it a hard choice to pass on.

SidesMedia

SidesMedia is a website dedicated to providing users with promotional services to help them increase their reach and gain more audience quickly. Although it offers its services on a number of platforms like Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, etc it is famous for its high-quality Instagram services. You can buy followers for your account, views for your videos, and likes for your posts as well as videos, and that too at a pretty reasonable price starting at just $1.5.

No matter which package you choose, SidesMedia promises to provide active and high-quality views which results in increased visibility and reach. The buying process is pretty simple too, just select a package, enter your Instagram video URL and make the payment. Once the payment is made all you need to do is rest easy and watch your video’s views grow exponentially.

The complete views will be delivered in 1 to 2 days and if the delivery isn’t made in this timeline, you can contact the website’s 24 x 7 customer support to get your problem solved. The views that you get from this website are completely safe and follow all the necessary terms and conditions set by Instagram.

Get Real Boost

Get Real Boost as the name suggests is a website known for boosting your online presence on several social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Spotify, YouTube, and SoundCloud. Out of all these platforms, Get Real Boost is most famous for its promotional services on Instagram.

The website lets you buy Instagram followers, likes, comments, and views and that too at pretty reasonable prices. It has a number of compelling Instagram views packages like $6 for 1,000 views, $11 for 2,000 views, $15 for 3,000 views, $24 for 5,000 views, $33 for 7,000 views, $45 for 10,000 views, $85 for 20,000 views, $160 for 40,000 views and $195 for 50,000 views ensuring you get the desired amount of views.

You can simply buy these, all you need to do is choose a type in your URL & Email address, and complete the payment. Once you’re done with the process, Get Real Boost will start delivering worldwide views to your video.

Media Mister

Media Mister is a must-try for people looking for a website to buy promotional services for Instagram. They has been helping Instagram users grow their accounts organically for years now and has devised ways through which users get instant growth. You can buy likes, followers, comments, saves, and profile visits for your Instagram from this website.

While selecting a package, Media Mister provides you with tons of options (Target location, views type, and quantity) to customize your package according to your liking and budget. After selecting a package, all you need to do is enter your URL, make the payment and wait for your views to get delivered. You will be glad to know that the website accepts a lot of payment options like credit cards and cryptocurrencies.

The website has received numerous positive reviews and all credit goes to its highly experienced customer service and high-quality real promotional services. Media Mister also provides its services on other social media platforms as well like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Linked In, TikTok, and many others to help you grow organically no matter which platform you’re on.

InstaMama

InstaMama is another website solely dedicated to providing genuine promotional services on Instagram. The website has several promotional packages that cater to the needs of every Instagram user from rookie Instagrammers to famous influencers. You can buy Instagram likes starting at $2.5 for 100 likes which goes up to $245.5 for 50,000 likes while its Instagram follower packages starting at $5.5 for 100 followers and go up to $890.5 for 50,000 followers.

If you’re looking for views then you can get it here at a starting price of just $1.5 for 500 views which can go up to $238.5 for a whopping 500,000 views on your Instagram video. InstaMama has a huge clientele of over 100,000 influencers and agencies.

The buying process is pretty easy and doesn’t require your Instagram account password. InstaMama is proud of its expert customer support that’s always ready to help its clients and help them throughout the buying process. Apart from promotional services for Instagram, the website also provides Twitter followers at $8.5 for 100 followers. No matter which package you choose, InstaMama promises quick and timely delivery of the selected package with a high retention rate to help you reach your promotional goal in no time.

InstaPalace

If you’re looking for a website to help you organically grow your Instagram audience then InstaPalace is the perfect place for you. This website is all about providing promotional services for Instagram and has great expertise in it. Its promotional packages include Instagram likes, views, comments, followers, and saves.

You can buy Instagram views at a nominal price of just $2 for 500 views and this goes up to $80 for 50,000 views. The process of buying views is as simple as it can get, first, you need to select a package then enter your video URL after which you will be redirected to the payment page where you will have to pay the website for the chosen package. After doing this, all you need to do is relax and let InstaPalace’s team do its job.

The delivery takes anywhere from a few hours to a few days depending on the chosen package. The transaction is safe and secure as InstaPalace doesn’t require your Instagram account password for making the delivery. InstaPalace is proud of its always available customer support team and high-quality services with a long retention rate resulting in several 5 stars (out of 5) reviews from its clients.

Socials Growth

The best thing about Socials Growth is that it has helped a lot of Instagrammers get big in no time thanks to its highly experienced marketing team. The website will help you organically grow your Instagram account by providing you with likes, followers, and views, and that too without making you go bankrupt.

You can customize your likes, followers, and views plan according to your liking and budget by using the slider given on the website. Once you have customized the package, all you need to do is click on ‘Buy Now‘ then provide them the required details and let Socials Growth do the magic. Once this payment is made, your package will be delivered in a few days depending on your chosen plan.

The website provides real high retention services that help you in growing your Instagram account organically. Its best in class customer service, as well as quick delivery, has earned Socials Growth numerous good reviews from its customers as well as a place in this list. So the next time you’re in the market looking for one of the best websites to buy Instagram views then head over to Socials Growth.

FriendlyLikes

If buying Instagram likes, comments, followers, and comments safely and securely is your priority then FriendlyLikes can be one of the best promotional service providers for you. You can buy Instagram likes, comments, followers, and comments at pretty competitive prices. Its Instagram views package starts at 100 views for $1.90 and goes up to a whopping 500,000 views for just $199.90 to help you get famous quickly without costing you an arm and a leg.

To buy yourself a package, all you will need is the video/post’s URL and a payment method of your choice. Once the payment is made, FriendlyLikes will deliver the ordered package from a day to a week depending on your package. The website doesn’t require the password to your Instagram account to make the required delivery and the views can be shared on multiple posts.

FriendlyLikes promises real and high retention views along with timely delivery resulting in numerous 5 stars (out of 5) reviews on trusted review sites. If you’re stuck somewhere in the process then you can contact FriendlyLikes 24 x 7 support team to get your problem rectified quickly.

UseViral

UseViral is another website that helps people get famous quickly on numerous social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, Linked In, and many more. The website is known for providing real and high retention likes, followers, and views for your Instagram account to boost up your visibility and rake in more audience than earlier possible.

UseViral’s Instagram views bundles include 500 views for $1.50, 1,000 views for $3.00, 2,500 views for $5.50, 5,000 views for $11.50, 10,000 views for $18.50, 25,000 views for $37.50 and 50,000 views for $57.50. To make the delivery the website only requires the correct link and nothing else which ensures a safe and secure buying experience. UseViral has a team of experienced marketers that use techniques that provide you with worldwide followers, likes, and views for organic growth of your Instagram account.

To help clients stuck while making a transaction, UseViral has got a customer support team trained to help clients no matter how big or small their problem is.

LeoBoost

LeoBoost is another great website to buy promotional services for your Instagram account. The website is known for providing 100% authentic and high retention Instagram followers, likes, views, and comments without spending truckloads of money. You can buy 1,000 Instagram views for as low as $4.50 and if you’re looking for more then make use of the box to enter the desired amount.

Once you’ve customized the package according to your liking then click on ‘Buy Now’ to make the payment. After paying LeoBoost, all you need to do is wait for the website to make the delivery. The delivery can take anywhere from a day to a week depending on your chosen package.

If you’re stuck somewhere in the process then you can contact LeoBoost’s 24 x 7 support to get your problem solved and for a smooth buying experience. LeoBoost services are secure, affordable, and supplied quickly without breaking the terms and conditions set by Instagram. The website also offers high-quality promotional services for various other social networking platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, and SoundCloud making it a one-stop destination for all your social media promotion needs.

SocialViral

SocialViral is a promotional service provider that provides genuine services and immediate results at a reasonable price. Although it offers its services for several social media platforms it’s known the most for its high-quality Instagram services. The website helps you in getting likes, comments, followers, and views for your Instagram account starting at $1.49.

With auto likes, SocialViral detects new posts on your Instagram account and delivers likes to your account instantly to increase that post’s reach as well as viewers. SocialViral doesn’t require any other information apart from your Instagram URL to deliver likes, followers, comments, and views to your account which makes the transaction completely safe and secure. SocialViral prioritizes its customer satisfaction above all else and has a customer support team available at all times to make sure of that.

If you’re unsatisfied with its services then you can make use of the website’s 100% money-back policy (active at the time of writing this article). The website promises high-quality views, fast delivery, and an expert customer support team to ensure quick and organic growth for your Instagram account.

More Likes

More Likes is all about increasing your Instagram account’s exposure and helping it reach new heights. Its promotional services catalog include Instagram saves, likes, followers, and views. The website provides you with two options while buying your daily fix of Instagram promotional services- recurring payment and one-time payment.

In recurring payment, you will be charged a minimum of $9.99 weekly for 500 likes on 4 of your posts while in the one-time payment you will be charged a minimum of $1.99 for 500 likes on a single post. The views delivered through both methods will be real, safe, and of high quality. If you aren’t satisfied with the service then you can cancel the package and get your money back with More Likes’ 30-day money-back guarantee.

More Likes has a customer support team that’s available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week to ensure utmost customer satisfaction. The website’s timely delivery, as well as safe and secure transactions, has earned them several 5-star reviews on a number of review websites available on the internet.

Likes

If you’re looking for one of the best websites to help you grow your Instagram account organically and instantly without compromising on the safety and security of your account then Likes.io is the one for you. This website offers you promotional services for Instagram and that too at pretty affordable prices.

The Instagram views plans start at $1.99 for 500 views and go up to $399.99 for 1,000,000 views which would turn any rookie Instagrammer into an online celebrity in no time. Once the payment is made, you will receive worldwide views/likes/followers on your account gradually in some time. Likes.io works under the guidelines set by Instagram protecting your account from getting restricted or banned by the Instagram algorithm.

In case you face some issue while making the transaction, you can contact Likes.io’s customer service representatives who are available 24 hours a day throughout the week to get your problem rectified. So make use of Likes.io’s Instagram promotional services and grow your account organically as well as safely.

Now that you have a list of some of the best sites to buy Instagram views, it is now time to dive deeper and answer some of your queries regarding how to buy Instagram views and much more!

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are the answers to some commonly asked questions related to purchasing different forms of Instagram engagement (likes, views, or followers) from third-party sites.

How to know if a site is authentic?

There are several things you need to look out for before buying Instagram views from a site. Make sure you aren’t required to share your password and ensure that the provider offers a safe payment gateway, doesn’t provide fake followers, and has a well-maintained FAQs section that throws light on the packages, pricing, and policies.

Is it beneficial to buy Instagram followers?

With countless artists and creators out there, purchasing Instagram views for your reels or posts can prove to be beneficial for your accounts’ growth.

Is it safe to buy Instagram views?

If you are going to buy Instagram views then make sure to buy them from an authentic site that provides authentic views to protect your account from getting banned.

How to go buy Instagram views?

First and foremost, you need to check if the site is genuine after doing proper research, after which you can pick a low-cost package to see how things work for you. If you are satisfied with the service, you can proceed to buy more views from the site.

How can I pay for these services?

Most sites out there give you the option to pay via PayPal, cards, or bitcoins so you can easily go through with the transactions through secure gateways.

Conclusion

Now that you know all there is to know about purchasing Instagram views, take out some time to pick the sites you find the most suitable and find the package which perfectly fits your budget and needs! Last but not the least, feel free to comment and let us know how your experience of purchasing views from any of the sites mentioned above!