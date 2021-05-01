Chamber, SchlickArt to unveil charity photo exhibit

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced plans to unveil the “12 Months of Quarantine” photo exhibit Monday.

SchlickArt Photography and Video worked with the local community to document the COVID-19 pandemic, starting a year ago.

The photos are set to be displayed at Westfield Valencia Town Center on the first floor at Sears Court until the end of May.

“The 12 Months of Quarantine was just one of the ways the SCV Chamber worked to keep our community spirit uplifted during one of the toughest times any of us had dealt with,” John Vance, chair of the chamber board, said in a prepared statement. “We were proud to work with SchlickArt Photography and Video as they, in a safe manner, captured what some of us spent our time doing during the quarantine and now we’re excited to share the pictures with everyone.”

When the stay-at-home order was initiated, SchlickArt partnered with the chamber to see what could be done for the community during the unprecedented challenges that were being faced. The exhibition was started to support, lift people’s spirits and help individuals feel a part of something bigger, according to organizers.

The exhibit captures the average Santa Clarita Valley resident — individuals, couples, families, business owners — as they portray how they spent their time during the quarantine period.

“Our goal during quarantine was to find a way to support the local nonprofits that were suffering greatly during the shutdown,” Lindsay Schlick, co-owner of SchlickArt, added in the statement. “In doing that, we didn’t want to diminish the pain or seriousness of what was happening throughout the world, but we did want to use our creativity to find the silver linings — the moments of light and happiness that quarantine brought some of our local families.”

Thirteen different nonprofits were selected to benefit from the exhibit, with a check presentation ceremony to be held for each as funds from each exhibit’s sponsorship benefit their choice.