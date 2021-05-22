Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle crash

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the motorcycle rider killed in a traffic collision involving a big rig on the northbound lanes of Highway 14 Thursday evening as Johnny Christensen, 40.

The Coroner’s Office had not determined a cause of death as of Saturday morning, though an examination was scheduled, according to the coroner’s website.

Santa Clarita resident Reina Fierroz-Lopez created a GoFundMe page Friday afternoon to raise $8,000 to help Christensen’s family cover expenses related to his death. The page had collected $1,940 as of Saturday afternoon.

Christensen is survived by his wife, Lidia, two daughters and parents.