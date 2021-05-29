CUSD appoints new Northlake Hills principal

The Castaic Union School District’s governing board unanimously voted to appoint a new principal at Northlake Hills Elementary School during a special board meeting Thursday.

Lisa Loscos was appointed as principal at Northlake Hills after previously serving as assistant principal within the Saugus Union School District. She’ll succeed Vivian Fiss, who accepted a position with another school district, said Charmin Ortega, CUSD assistant to the superintendent. Loscos will begin the position in July.

“I’m hoping to build relationships with the staff, families and students because those relationships are the foundation for student’s learning,” Loscos said. “I’m fairly certain that in August we will be back to the regular instruction as we had before the pandemic so there will be great opportunities.”

Loscos has worked in education for 25 years, starting as an elementary school teacher for special day classes as well as a resource specialist in the San Fernando Valley. She began working as a program specialist to offer support to elementary school teachers within the Burbank Unified School District in 2007 before moving to the Santa Clarita Valley.

For the last seven years, Loscos served as assistant principal at Rosedell Elementary School before her current appointment as principal.

“We are thrilled to being Mrs. Loscos on board to our leadership team,” said CUSD superintendent Steve Doyle, in a prepared statement. “Our staff conducted an extensive search which required applicants to participate in a panel interview process to select the appropriate candidate for the board. I feel confident we have made the right decision.”

Loscos is a Southern California native, being born and raised in the SFV and earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, along with her teaching credentials from California State University, Northridge.

Doyle added in his prepared statement the district is eager to work alongside Loscos and is setting the next school year on the right path.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this district,” Loscos said. “I already feel so welcome by the staff and families. I can’t wait to get to know the staff I’ll be working with, I feel elated.”