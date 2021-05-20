D.A.’s opponents cleared to gather signatures for recall attempt

The signature-gathering phase of a recall election for District Attorney George Gascon can begin, according to a letter obtained by The Signal on Thursday. The approval paves the way for opponents of the county’s top lawyer to begin collecting enough signatures for a recall election.

In a letter sent to recall organizers Thursday, Laticia McCorkle, the assistant division manager for election information and preparation vision for the county, wrote that the amended petition for recall — organizers had to submit a handful of times due to formatting errors — submitted, May 17 was approved.

The petition, according to the letter will now, have until Oct. 27, 2021, to gain a total of 579,062 signatures — or no less than 10% of the registered voters in L.A. County.

Officials at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office were unable to comment as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.