Deputy injured in severe crash leaves hospital

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy injured in a severe crash last month was discharged from the Henry Mayo Newhall hospital on Tuesday, according to station officials.

In a video posted to their social media pages, Deputy Chad Perrigo is seen being wheeled out of the hospital, seen smiling at the deputies who stood by to give him a procession of claps and support.

On April 28, fellow deputies responded shortly before 7:30 a.m. to Creekside Road after receiving word that Perrigo, a motorcycle deputy, had been involved in a traffic collision with an 18-wheeler.

Last month one of our motor units was involved in an on duty traffic collision resulting in significant injuries. Today, personnel gathered around & applauded his determination & courage as he was released from the hospital. Thank you for your prayers, messages & well wishes. pic.twitter.com/jkV44euAyW — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) May 11, 2021

“(The) semi-truck, 18-wheeler, did a left-hand turn right in front and failed to yield for the oncoming traffic, the motorcycle. It was a head-on collision,” said Sheriff Alex Villanueva in a video posted on the Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page the same day as the crash. “It’s going to be a long road to recovery and our thoughts and prayers to him and his family.”

Officials described Perrigo’s injuries as “significant” at the time of the crash.

“The deputy … was transported to a local hospital and is currently being evaluated,” SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga said while providing updates just before 10:30 a.m.

Crash between a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy and a truck turning into the U.S. Post office occurred on Creekside Road in Valencia on Wednesday, 042821. Dan Watson/The Signal

The big rig had been traveling eastbound and was making a left turn into a business on the 24300 block of Creekside Road when it collided with the SCV sheriff’s motorcycle, which had been traveling westbound toward McBean Parkway during its normal morning patrol, Arriaga added.

Perrigo injured deputy has reportedly been with the SCV Sheriff’s Station for several years, and has been a motor deputy for more than a year, according to Arriaga.

The driver of the big rig has been cooperating and could be seen at the scene speaking with deputies throughout the morning.