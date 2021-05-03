Detectives seek help locating missing man

Missing person Romeo Silvano. Courtesy
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit issued a news release Sunday seeking the public’s assistance in locating 74-year-old Romeo Silvano. 

Silvano was last seen at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at his residence on the 15000 block of Saul Court in Santa Clarita.   

Silvano is described as an Asian man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, brown eyes and gray, shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and blue hat, and driving a white 2000 Toyota Sienna minivan, with the license plate No. 4LQC638.       

According to detectives, his family is very concerned for his well-being and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. 

Anyone with information can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.  

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org 

