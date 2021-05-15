Four-car collision stops traffic on southbound 14, 2 injured

A four-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 at Soledad Canyon Road brought traffic on that route to a standstill Saturday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol closed all lanes at 3:42 p.m., according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded with several units, said Supervising Dispatcher Ed Pickett.

He said the Fire Department was dispatched at 3:24 p.m,. and the crash possibly resulted in someone being ejected from a car, according to preliminary information.

Two people in critical condition were transported to a trauma center at 4 p.m., according to Pickett.