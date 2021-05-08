Hart district seeks new member for Measure SA committee

The William S. Hart Union High School District is looking for one new member to join the Measure SA Citizens Oversight Committee, district officials said Thursday.

The committee is looking for one member filling the “Member in a Bona Fide Taxpayer Organization” category and would need to be an active member of that organization.

Employees, contractors, vendors and consultants of the William S. Hart Union High School District are not eligible to be on the committee.

Measure SA is a $300 million general obligation bond passed by voters in Santa Clarita in November 2008. Its purpose is to fund construction projects such as the new Castaic High School, performing arts centers at Canyon and Saugus High Schools, and improvement projects at other high schools and junior highs.

The application for the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee can be found online through the following link:

https://4.files.edl.io/f6b7/05/06/21/150530-650be999-3266-4963-9e68-5000e900440c.pdf.

All completed applications must be sent to Lisa Arnone at [email protected].