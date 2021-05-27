How to Get Ready For Golf Season

For some golfers, the break from playing has been quite long this year. Whether it is the winter season or the Covid restrictions that have kept you off the golf course, it may be almost time to head back out there. If you have taken a long break, there are a few things that you can do to ensure that you are ready for the golf season. Let’s take a look at these helpful tips that will ensure your start prepares you for a successful season.

Start Stretching

It’s important to remember that golf requires some physical ability to succeed. If you put a golfers swing in slow motion, you will see many parts of their body that start to move and turn. Your shoulders, arm, wrist, core, and legs are all significant parts of the golf swing.

After having not played for a long time, your body could be a bit out of shape. When this happens, you will be more prone to injury. The last thing you want to happen is to throw your back out on the first tee.

Start a basic stretching routine not just before your round of golf but each morning when you wake up. Come up with a routine of five to seven basic stretches and get in the habit of repeating them each morning.

Take A Lesson

So many golfers wait until they experience a problem with their game before they seek help. This is not the only reason that golf lessons are valuable. A golf lesson can give you guidance for the season.

You can tell a golf professional what your goals are for the golf season and ask them to help you come up with a plan of action. Maybe there are certain shots you don’t know how to hit, or you are having an issue with consistency.

Regardless of what it is, a golf professional will be able to help and add some insight. Having direction for where your game is headed and what you are going to do that season to improve is the perfect way to start.

If you don’t start in this way with a lesson, you may pick up some bad habits early on. Keep golf professionals in your life to help you succeed. Don’t assume they are there only when your game goes downhill.

Play Nine Holes

The best way to ease back into the season is to start with a nine hole round. When you play nine holes, you will not be nearly as tired, and you can focus more on quality as opposed to quantity. Playing nine holes also gives you time to go to the range after and work on a few of the things you struggled with the most.

Most of the time your first trip back to the course, you will notice that you have some trouble in certain areas. This is common. However, spending 18 holes battling these issues on the course is simply not worth the effort.

Instead, it makes complete sense to start playing nine holes of golf and playing it well. The more mistakes you begin to make on the golf course, the more you will compensate and begin to make unnecessary adjustments in your swing.

Keep these issues to a minimum by not pushing yourself too hard your first time out on the course after a long break. It also may be a good idea to go out for a round by yourself late one afternoon. If the course is not crowded, you can put a few extra balls down and practice some shots.

This is a great way to ease the transition back into the game.

Investigate and Inspect Equipment

It should come as no surprise that the golf equipment choices for golfers will change each year. Most manufacturers are going to put out a brand new set of clubs at the start of each year. You may want to take a look at your equipment and see what needs to be updated and if you are playing with golf clubs that are fitted for your needs.

Sometimes some of the best golf clubs for the money are the models that were released last year. These clubs are still new as far as technology is concerned, but they are offered at a discounted price. Chances are, if you purchase equipment within the last two to three years, the technology will still be great for helping your game improve.

Many golfers get hung up on the fact that Callaway, TaylorMade, and Titleist are the only distributors of golf clubs on the market. This could not be further from the truth. When you get really involved in the game, you will learn about many other companies that offer great solutions for your game.

Whether you are searching for illegal golf clubs or conforming golf clubs, there are thousands of choices out there. Spend some time researching equipment, evaluating your individual strengths and weaknesses, and coming up with something that would work well for you as a golfer.

Create A Routine

We have learned that the golfers that do best are going to have some sort of routine, structure, and order involved in their golf game and their practice routine. When you are just starting back up for the season, you will want to make sure you set up some sort of a routine for yourself.

Try to work on things like your pre shot routine, how many days a week you want to practice, scheduling regular rounds and practice sessions as well.

Come up with some mental routines for yourself as well. Are you going to work on shooting lower or work on hitting more quality shots? Should you do some reading about the game of golf? How about an exercise routine.

These are all things that should be incorporated into getting ready to golf again for the season. If you can create some structure and routine in your life before getting back into your typical playing schedule, chances are you will ease back in.

In other words, don’t be that golfer that comes running to the first tee box yelling about not having played in a year with shoes untied and your pitching wedge still in your basement. Take time to approach this season with a bit more structure, and you may find that it is the best golf season for you.

Recap: Getting Ready for Golf Season

As you can see, there are quite a few ways in which you can prepare yourself for a golf season. Depending on what type of player you are and how serious you are about your game, the extent of your preparation may vary. The most important thing is that you don’t get overly excited about this transition into golf and end up costing yourself more strokes or even an industry.

We truly understand the excitement of being able to play golf again. However, it is important to prepare for a long and full season as opposed to one weekend. Don’t let an injury or a swing flaw cost you several great months of golf.