L.A. County moves to yellow tier, reopenings expected Thursday

Los Angeles County’s continually declining COVID-19 metrics have met the threshold to move into the least-restrictive, yellow tier this week, allowing for more business reopenings starting Thursday.

California Department of Public Health officials released updated metrics Tuesday for the state’s blueprint for reopening, and as L.A. County has met all of the requirements for the yellow tier for two straight weeks, it has been given the green light to transition into the lower tier, the county Board of Supervisors announced during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

L.A. County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county plans to release a revised health officer order Wednesday, which is set to go into effect Thursday.

Under this tier, capacity restrictions are expected to be lifted for more businesses, such as museums, zoos and aquariums, while other modifications under the state’s guidelines include:

Restaurants and movie theaters still must limit capacity to 50%, but no longer need to limit to 200 people.

still must limit capacity to 50%, but no longer need to limit to 200 people. Gyms and fitness centers can increase capacity from 25% to 50% and reopen saunas, spas and steam rooms. Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of a negative test or full vaccination.

can increase capacity from 25% to 50% and reopen saunas, spas and steam rooms. Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of a negative test or full vaccination. Wineries, breweries and distilleries can increase indoor capacity from 25% to 50% or 200 people (whichever is fewer).

can increase indoor capacity from 25% to 50% or 200 people (whichever is fewer). Bars can resume indoor operations with 25% capacity or 100 people (whichever is fewer).

can resume indoor operations with 25% capacity or 100 people (whichever is fewer). Family entertainment centers can increase capacity from 25% to 50% and can reopen arcade games, ice and roller skating areas, and indoor playgrounds, with modifications.

can increase capacity from 25% to 50% and can reopen arcade games, ice and roller skating areas, and indoor playgrounds, with modifications. Card rooms and satellite wagering sites can increase from 25% to 50% capacity.

can increase from 25% to 50% capacity. Outdoor live events, such as live performances and sporting events, can increase capacity to 67% from 33%.

can increase capacity to 67% from 33%. Indoor live events for venues with 1,500 maximum capacity can increase capacity from 15% to 25% or 300 people (whichever is fewer), while capacities for venues with seating for more than 1,500 does not change from 10% or 2,000 people.

for venues with 1,500 maximum capacity can increase capacity from 15% to 25% or 300 people (whichever is fewer), while capacities for venues with seating for more than 1,500 does not change from 10% or 2,000 people. Amusement parks can increase maximum capacity to 35% from 25%, with walk-up ticket sales allowed, while water parks can reopen at 40% outdoor capacity.

Business sectors with 50% capacities may increase that to 75% if all guests show proof of a negative test or full vaccination.

It should be noted that local governments and public health departments can implement stricter orders than what California imposes, with Ferrer noting that additional modifications may be made.

Ferrer continued to stress the importance for residents to not only continue to get vaccinated, but also continue adhering to public health guidelines, such as mask wearing, physical distancing and hand washing, to prevent a resurgence of the virus locally.

The move to yellow tier comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California remains on target to fully reopen the state on June 15 in a social media post, noting this will happen if more Californians continue getting vaccinated.

Newsom plans to eliminate the state’s four-tiered system, allowing the entire state to reopen at the same time and “everyday activities” to resume, with all sectors able to return to usual operations in compliance with requirements of Cal/OSHA, the state’s workplace safety agency, and with the public health policies in place, such as required masking, testing and encouraging vaccinations.