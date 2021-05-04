Missing Santa Clarita man found

Missing person Romeo Silvano. Courtesy
A Santa Clarita man who had last been seen Saturday has reportedly been found, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit.

Romeo Silvano, 74, was last seen at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at his residence on the 15000 block of Saul Court in Santa Clarita, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Department announced Silvano had been found, thanking the public, media and deputies for their tireless efforts in the search.

No information was immediately available on where Silvano was found or what his condition was.

