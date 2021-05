One person was airlifted following a reported injury at Rowher Flat Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 3:30 p.m. at the off-road area, located on the 13800 block of Sierra Highway, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas.

“We’re responding to reports of an injury,” Ornelas said, adding that it was unknown the extent of the injuries.

The patient was located, then airlifted to a local trauma center about an hour later, Ornelas added.