Planning commissioners recommend historic preservation code change

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission voted Tuesday to recommend amending the city’s historic preservation code to allow owners of sites designated historic by the state or the federal government to apply for historic preservation grant funding from the city of Santa Clarita.

For the change to take effect, the Santa Clarita City Council would need to approve the commission’s unanimous recommended change after holding a public hearing, which is currently scheduled for the council’s June 8 meeting, according to city officials.

“It’s basically for curb appeal,” David Peterson, an associate planner for the city, told planning commissioners. “Things to make the project or to make the locations look better.”

The code amendment will make five state designated historic sites eligible to dip into the $25,000 historic preservation grant fund that has been part of the city’s annual budget since 2013.

Saugus Station is a state designated historic landmark owned by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society, and residing at Heritage Junction, which is owned by Los Angeles County. Either entity could apply to the grant program, according to Peterson.

Pioneer Oil Refinery, owned by the city, is also on the state list.

Parts of the railroad tunnel in the Newhall Pass comprise a state historic site owned by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, or Metro.

Horeshoe Ranch at William S. Hart Park is a state historic point of interest, which is another form of state historic designation, and also qualifies to apply for city funds, if the code amendment receives a green light in June.

The Pardee House, also at Hart Park, is on the National Register of Historic Places. The city has also designated the house a historic site, making it eligible for city funds since the start of the grant program in 2013.

Nine sites currently have a city historic designation. Over the past four years, the city has received six requests to use grant funds, which are available on a first-come-first-served basis, according to Peterson.

The next meeting of the Planning Commission is scheduled for May 18. Commissioners will consider the Sand Canyon resort project, which returns to the Planning Commission for a fourth time.