Princess Cruises announces domestic trips to resume

Following passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, work with Alaska government officials, and recent guidance from the the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Princess Cruises plans to return to service in the United States with a partial season of Alaska sailings from Seattle, the company announced this week.

Departing July 25 through September 26, 2021, round-trip Seattle, seven-day cruises, onboard Majestic Princess, a Medallion Class ship, tickets are now on sale. These cruises will visit signature ports, glaciers and attractions in Alaska, including:

Glacier Bay National Park — this 3.3-million-acre world-renowned landmark — a UNESCO World Heritage site features the magnificent Margerie Glacier.

Juneau — the 49th state’s capital city, with the chance to see humpback whales and Mendenhall Glacier.

Skagway — this Gold Rush-era town is home of the White Pass Scenic Railway.

Ketchikan — this quaint seaside port is known for its infamous Creek Street and as the salmon capital of the world.