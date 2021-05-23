Robert Lamoureux | Ready for a reliable roofing remedy

Question No. 1

Robert,

We live in Canyon Country in a home with an attached garage, which has a flat roof. We’ve had this roof repaired numerous times and it is once again in need of repairs. We are now in a position to replace the roof and I really don’t want to deal with this again. Do you have any recommendations on what we can do to have this result in a one-time job?

— Michael

Answer No. 1

Michael,

This is a loaded question, as there are so many options. I would have to say that my first recommendation would be a three-ply hot mop type install where they put a rosin paper down followed by roofing felt and sealed with a hot mop product. There are options within this also, which a qualified roofing contractor would go over with you depending on the configuration of your home/existing roof structure and your preferences. If you’re going to walk on this roof, I would definitely do this three-ply and a modified cap sheet, which is the thick tar and sand-type finish, which you can get in several different colors to complement the home if it is visible. This option will give you a good 20 years. Another option is a TPO system, which if I was going to equate it to something more commonly known, it would be similar to a swimming pool liner only much thicker. This product is also very forgiving and will offer a variety of colors, which can also help with minimizing heat load if you choose a light color. Be sure that you choose a licensed and insured roofing contractor and get several bids before making your decision.

Best of luck to you.

— Robert

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].