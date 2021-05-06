Saugus man accused of sexual abuse returns to court

A Saugus man arrested on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child and committing lewd acts on a child returned to court this week.

Investigators have alleged that 30-year-old Marino Giammarco committed multiple crimes of sexual abuse on a child under the age of 14 between Aug. 1, 2016, and April 8, 2019.

He is also accused of having engaged in at least three lewd acts on the child during that same time period, in addition to a separate sexual act on or about April 9, 2019, with the same child.

Giammarco is set to return to court once again on May 26 for a pretrial conference.

Pretrial conferences are used for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to: establishing a timeline for concluding all pretrial activities and possibly setting a tentative trial date at this time, encouraging the settlement of cases, counsel trying to agree on undisputed facts or points of law, and more.