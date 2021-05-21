SCV Water to hear urban water-management plan update

SCV Water is undertaking several planning efforts to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies. As part of this, SCV Water will hold the first part of a virtual public hearing on May 27 at 6 p.m. about the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) update.

The public will have an opportunity to provide comments during the hearing, which comes after the public review and comment period that ends May 26. The draft UWMP and associated materials are available online at yourscvwater.com/uwmp.

The UWMP, a state mandated document, will help SCV Water address issues that contribute to clean and reliable water. SCV Water will also adopt an addendum to its 2015 UWMP plan that incorporates data on its use of imported water to document consistency with the Delta Reform Act. The same data will be available in the 2020 UWMP.

The public can join the virtual hearing online at https//scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1611900198 or call 1-833-568-8864 (toll free) using the meeting ID 161 190 0198.

Part two of the public hearing will be on June 16 at 6 p.m., at which time the board of directors will be asked to adopt the 2020 UWMP.

Three public workshops were held between November 2020 and March 2021 to allow the public to participate in the development of the 2020 UWMP. Workshop resources are available to view at yourscvwater.com/uwmp.