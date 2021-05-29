Trailer carrying ATVs catches fire on the 5 Freeway

A 21-foot travel trailer carrying ATVs caught fire on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Hasley Canyon Road Saturday morning.
Los Angeles County Fire Department units dispatched at 10:34 a.m. to respond to a “fully involved RV fire,” according to Supervisor Ed Pickett, of the fire department.
CHP Officer Peter Nicholson said the Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had closed off the Hasley Canyon Road off-ramp, though CHP had not issued a SigAlert.
“The call came out of an RV with flames coming underneath it, leaking oil catching fire on the right shoulder,” said Nicholson, noting a tow truck was in route to the trailer as of 11 a.m.
The fire burned approximately 6,000 pounds of material, including the trailer’s tires, according to the California Highway Patrol.
No injuries were reported.