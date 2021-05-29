Trailer carrying ATVs catches fire on the 5 Freeway

A 21-foot travel trailer carrying ATVs caught fire on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Hasley Canyon Road Saturday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units dispatched at 10:34 a.m. to respond to a “fully involved RV fire,” according to Supervisor Ed Pickett, of the fire department.

Los Angeles County firefighters investigate the inside of a 21 foot travel trailer that caught fire on the northbound Interstate 5 Saturday morning. The Signal / Dan Watson.

CHP Officer Peter Nicholson said the Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had closed off the Hasley Canyon Road off-ramp, though CHP had not issued a SigAlert.

“The call came out of an RV with flames coming underneath it, leaking oil catching fire on the right shoulder,” said Nicholson, noting a tow truck was in route to the trailer as of 11 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished an RV fire on the northbound Interstate 5 at Hasley Canyon Road Saturday morning. The Signal / Dan Watson.

The fire burned approximately 6,000 pounds of material, including the trailer’s tires, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported.