Trailer carrying ATVs catches fire on the 5 Freeway

A fire engulfed a travel trailer on northbound Interstate 5 at Hasley Canyon Road Saturday morning. The Signal / Dan Watson.
A 21-foot travel trailer carrying ATVs caught fire on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Hasley Canyon Road Saturday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units dispatched at 10:34 a.m. to respond to a “fully involved RV fire,” according to Supervisor Ed Pickett, of the fire department.

Los Angeles County firefighters investigate the inside of a 21 foot travel trailer that caught fire on the northbound Interstate 5 Saturday morning. The Signal / Dan Watson.

CHP Officer Peter Nicholson said the Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had closed off the Hasley Canyon Road off-ramp, though CHP had not issued a SigAlert.

“The call came out of an RV with flames coming underneath it, leaking oil catching fire on the right shoulder,” said Nicholson, noting a tow truck was in route to the trailer as of 11 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished an RV fire on the northbound Interstate 5 at Hasley Canyon Road Saturday morning. The Signal / Dan Watson.

The fire burned approximately 6,000 pounds of material, including the trailer’s tires, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported.

Kev Kurdoghlian joined The Signal in 2021 and covers politics and government in the Santa Clarita Valley. He's worked in community journalism, local government and public relations. Kev studied public administration at USC and political science at UCLA. Have a story tip? Message him at [email protected] or on Twitter @kevkurdog.

