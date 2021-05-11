Two-vehicle traffic collision results in two ambulances being called

A two-vehicle traffic collision in Agua Dulce resulted in two ambulances being called Tuesday afternoon.

The call was first reported to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials at 12:32 p.m. on the southbound side of Highway 14, just south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

“We were responding to a two-vehicle traffic collision,” said Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua, adding that the two vehicles were blocking a handful of lanes on the highway.

No transports to the hospital had yet been made, as of 1:05 p.m., but two ambulances had been requested.

California Highway Patrol officials reported the southbound lanes of the highway had been slowed to a near standstill in order to accommodate responding emergency personnel.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.