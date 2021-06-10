10-year-old child sustains injury during suspected DUI arrest, man faces child endangerment charges

A 50-year-old Panorama City man was arrested on suspicion of injuring a 10-year-old child during a DUI-related traffic stop Saturday.

At approximately 11 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a traffic collision near the intersection of San Francisquito Canyon Road and Copperhill Drive, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon arrival, deputies contacted the occupants of the vehicle,” said Arriaga. “While speaking with a male adult, they identified symptoms similar to someone under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.”

After conducting an investigation, Arriaga said, deputies began to suspect that the man was operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He also reportedly had the child in the back seat of the vehicle.

“The male was arrested for DUI causing injury,” said Arriaga. “Due to the fact a juvenile, 10 years old, was in the vehicle during the time of the incident, sustaining minor injury, the suspect was additionally arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.

Officials on the scene of the incident say the man then became uncooperative with deputies before he was taken into custody.

He was transported and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $100,000 bail.