3 Ways to Grow Your Digital Marketing Agency in 2021

Over the past year, most of us have spent a record amount of time online. While that’s certainly caused some difficulties for many business owners, those working in the digital marketing sector have benefitted from new opportunities for growth.

Whether you want to build on your existing momentum or make up some ground in 2021, this is a great time to set some growth goals for your agency. To achieve your aims, we recommend you try out these tips this year.

Target the Right Audience

It’s tempting to try to be everything to everyone. After all, every business owner needs digital marketing services — and if you’re trying to grow your agency, why would you limit your pool of potential clients?

In some cases, you might actually be trying to do too much. A lack of main focus or niche can actually be detrimental to your growth. If you’re spreading yourself too thin, you won’t have enough resources to facilitate the desired results for your clients’ campaigns.

What’s more, many clients want to work with an agency with a deeper understanding of the challenges they face within their industry. Being able to specialize in a few specific areas — like providing services primarily for law firms, dental and medical offices, or home improvement companies — can allow you to be seen as the go-to expert for businesses within those fields. Having more substantial knowledge of what’s required for these businesses to compete can give you a leg up, allowing you to stand out from other marketing firms.

Keep in mind that targeting particular audiences can also allow you to become more profitable. Providing services for anyone and everyone can result in unpredictable cash flow. But working with specific types of businesses in a few different industries can help you set and meet financial goals in a more consistent way.

Focus on Customer Service

If you want to grow your business, you might assume you’ll need to devote most of your free time to lead generation and sales. And while it’s true that you shouldn’t forget about these aspects of growth, you also need to nurture the client relationships you already have.

Data shows that it’s significantly more cost-effective to keep a current customer around than to acquire a new one. Therefore, building on those relationships is good for your bottom line. Providing a customer experience that goes above and beyond expectations is crucial for client retention. If you’re hard to reach or don’t address problems quickly, you’re going to have trouble keeping your customers around for a long haul.

It’s also important to remember that investing your time in customer service can do wonders for your brand reputation and perception. At a time when online reviews matter just as much as (or even more than) personal recommendations, providing consistently stellar customer service will really pay off. If you’re able to convince satisfied customers to write a review of your business on a popular platform, this can help your search rankings and web traffic. Ultimately, that could mean big things for your business and lead to sustainable growth.

Partner With a White Label SEO Provider

Many agency owners struggle to handle customer service, sales, and fulfillment all on their own. With only so many hours in a day, it may feel like you’re stuck with no way to meaningfully scale.

When you need to free up your time to focus on growth, it makes sense to partner with a white label SEO agency that can support your fulfillment needs. You can rely on them to create high-quality content, audit and optimize your clients’ sites, and monitor campaigns on your behalf. They may even offer digital marketing services you know nothing about, allowing you to address client needs that would otherwise be dismissed.

Working with a white label partner can free up your time to spend on other areas of your operations. Rather than hiring in-house experts (which can be costly in more ways than one), you’ll have access to a whole team that can support you as you scale.

Growing your agency can seem like an insurmountable challenge. But the digital sphere is expanding — and your business can expand along with it. With these three tips in mind, you’ll be able to develop an effective growth strategy for 2021.