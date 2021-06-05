5 Step Checklist for New Homebuyers

You have gone through the process of saving up some reasonable money for the house of your dreams. The excitement is now at a climax and you want to go ahead and begin the process to acquire a property. Within your thoughts, you imagine the design, the amenities and the environment where this house will be along with all the memories you will make there. There are so many things to consider with this decision whether you want a small or big house.

Irrespective of the kind of house you want, there are a couple of things every house buyer needs to consider before running out to check out potential houses. Without them, you may make a poor long-term decision that may affect you beyond the current situation into your future. Because of the repercussions, you want to know what to look out for in order to get the best out of your house hunting. There is a checklist for this which is shared below.

Find a Great Real Estate Agent

Nobody knows the real estate market like real estate agents, the great ones. It is not just about choosing any real estate agent you come across but one with a reputation for selling properties in the area. This means that the buyers agent, such as those recommended by Top10RealEstateAgent, will have familiarity with the kind of properties available that fit within your budget and needs which can narrow down your house hunting to a shorter time than you would on your own. A great real estate agent also understands their clients because at the end of the day, the best way to get the best house for a client is to understand the client’s needs very well. You can find such agents through referrals and interviewing several agents before deciding on one.

Know the Style of House You Want

There are different house styles to choose from including a condominium, a duplex, townhouse or a single-family home. Condominiums and townhouses may have shared walls with neighbours but are more affordable for most while a single-family home may be more costly but it comes with more privacy. It all boils down to individual needs and budgets that will determine which house style you choose. You can take advantage of fixer uppers to get a lower price but they can turn out to be a cost burden fixing.

Arrange an Inspection

You want to have a personal feel for the home you are buying and the best way to do that is by scheduling an inspection with an inspector. Inspectors often know what to look out for that may make the house difficult to inhabit or a great home. You need to lookout for damp walls, rust and rot in the windows and doors. This will help you understand what you are signing up for with the house you choose.

Find Out About the Area

Neighbours and neighbours matter besides having a great house. You need to know how accessible common and necessary amenities such as schools, hospitals and grocery stores are from your house. If leisure is important to you, malls and clubs may be of interest to you as well. Crime rate may be another important aspect to consider about the area so that you understand how safe your family and yourself will be while living in the neighbourhood. These will all determine the quality of life you will have in your house and in the neighbourhood.

Calculate All Expenses

Most people will think about the budget for the house as the only expense to consider which is far from the truth. There are many other expenses that add to the quality of life you will have in a new place. You will need to consider what transportation around will cost, groceries and schools. As a rule of thumb, you should be able to cover six months of living expenses. This will help you avoid financial challenges after purchase.

Conclusion

Purchasing a house is a big decision that comes with several risks. In order to mitigate those risks, it is important to find out about the area, know your expenses, know what house-style best suits you and inspect the house. With these considerations, you will be more likely to buy the house of your dreams with fewer unpleasant surprises in the future.