Achieve Gorgeous Dark Black Hair with Henna Hair Dye

When it comes to ageing, nothing reveals our age as much as grey hair. Nobody likes them and they can make you look older than you are. Whether you have grey hair because of genetics, age, or using toxic chemical dyes or simply looking to add a dramatic flair to your hair, henna is the right option for you. But henna is red. Isn’t it? Well, long gone are the days when henna hair dye only used to come in one colour option. Henna now comes in several colours including jet black hair.

When it comes to adding shine to your hair, what is better than dyeing it naturally black? Whether it is grey, blonde or different shades of brown/red, black hair dye can be used to cover it all and get healthy-looking gorgeous, strong and silky hair.

Black hair looks stunning on everyone. It adds all the shine and drama to your personality. Every colour is great but nothing is as universally complimenting as a black hair dye. People with all skin tones can rock it and make their hair appear healthier. However, not all black shades are the same. Yes, you heard me right. Like any other colour, black comes in a variety of shades; natural black, jet black, blue-toned black are a few of them. The question is; what one will suit you best.

Which is the Right Shade of Black for You?

Most of the people in this world have black hair. There are various undertones when it comes to black hair colour. With that being said, a jet black hair colour will suit everyone. It is highly versatile and blends with people of all skin tones. However, if you are not too comfortable with the idea of jet black hair, you can always opt for a brown-black or a natural black shade in henna hair dyes.

What is Black Henna Hair Dye?

First things first, not all henna dyes are created equal. There are a lot of henna companies out there that are loaded with chemicals, metallic salts and PPDs. In such a case, there is no point in wasting your time applying henna as the hair damage will be quite equivalent to damage from a box dye.

You need to choose a company that is completely organic and natural if you wish to achieve black hair minus the damage. How is a black henna dye made? As you are aware that henna is created from the leaves of a henna plant. In its original form, henna imparts a reddish-brown colour.

However, in the case of black henna, the henna powder is mixed with indigo powder to achieve different shades of black. Indigo powder is naturally extracted from the leaves of the indigo plant and has many hairs beautifying benefits. You can either go super old school, buy the two powders separately, and make your concoction or buy it ready-made.

One downfall of mixing your henna-indigo paste is that you can mess up the right shade of black for you. A great alternative is to get your hands on ‘The Henna Guys’ black hair dye. It is completely organic and will do the job in a single application.

How to Get a Jet Black Henna Hair Dye?

Here is how you can get a get black henna hair dye:

First things first, wear gloves as you don’t want to colour your hands black.

Take a bowl and add the right quantity of black henna powder into it.

Slowly start adding a bit of warm water and mix the henna with the help of a spoon. Add a little bit of water at a time. The paste shouldn’t be too runny. It needs to have a fairly thick consistency.

As an alternative, you can also add black coffee/tea to your henna powder instead of water for achieving a dark black hair colour.

Add a few drops of lemon juice (this step is completely optional).

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and leave it to sit overnight. Do not skip this step as it ensures you get the darkest colour possible.

Open it in the morning. If the henna paste has turned brown, it is ready to use.

How to Dye Your Hair Jet Black?

Now that you have prepared your jet black hair dye, it’s time for the fun part; dyeing your hair. First things first, gather your tools; a cape/old shirt, brush, gloves, comb, and good old Vaseline. Follow these easy and simple steps to get it done.

First things first, you need to have clean hair. If you don’t, shampoo it as usual and let it air dry.

Put on an old t-shirt or wrap a cape around your shoulders.

Take the Vaseline and apply it to your forehead, ears and neck to avoid staining. Wear your gloves and let’s get to it.

Section off your hair and start applying henna to your roots with the help of the brush. It would be much easier if you can ask someone to do it for you. You can use your fingers as well if you don’t feel comfortable applying henna with a brush.

Now apply it to the lengths. Make sure every strand is coated with henna.

Tie it up with the help of a clip and cover it with the shower cap.

Leave the paste in your hair for a minimum of 3 to 4 hours to get the best results. The longer you let it sit, the more saturated the colour will be.

Once you have left it in your hair for the specified duration, you can wash it off with water. Do not use shampoo or conditioner at this point. Simply wash your hair with water till it runs clear. You will be left with beautiful dark black hair.

Some Organic Henna Dye Options for You

Here are the options that will help you dye your hair without damage:

Jet Black Henna Hair Dye

If you want an easy to use organic henna dye, this one by The Henna Guys is certainly the best option. Moreover, it is cruelty-free, SLS, gluten-free and is completely free. It is great for those who are looking for a no-fuss way to get jet black hair without damaging their locks.

Indigo Powder

If your inner chemist doesn’t want to use store-bought black henna, we get it. If you want to make the perfect black shade for you, mixing the indigo powder with henna will give you the desired look. This particular powder by Henna Guys is organic and retails for $ 10.97.

Final Thoughts

Colouring your hair can always make you look and feel refreshed whether you are doing it to cover your greys or simply change up your look. Make sure to choose the right product as we don’t wish to damage our crowning glories at the cost of colouring them. I hope you found this post helpful. If you are still confused about any of the henna dyeing steps, comment down below and we will get back to you shortly.