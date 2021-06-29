Big rig fire spreads to brush, extinguished on firefighter arrival

A vehicle fire north of Castaic was extinguished upon firefighters’ arrival after the blaze had reportedly spread to brush and resulted in a first-alarm response from Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel on Tuesday.

The fire, which reportedly began from a big rig on the shoulder of the freeway, was upgraded soon after the call was first reported north of Templin Highway, according to Charisma Murillo, a spokeswoman for the fire department.

At approximately 11:35 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

No injuries had been reported as a result of the blaze, but the far right lane, the No. 4 lane, was closed in order to clear the scene of large amounts of oil spilling onto the road, according to Officer Peter Nicholson of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Office.