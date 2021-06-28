Buy CBD Flower: Top 5 Premium Hemp Flower Strains of 2021

Cannabinoids in the CBD flower are derived from the hemp plant, which has recently grown massive in popularity. These cannabinoids provide multiple benefits, including a wonderfully pleasurable experience.

Hemp flower is one of the purest forms of cannabinoids that are used for smokable hemp. As a result, multiple companies are emerging that promise a premium-quality hemp flower.

However, buying hemp without knowing anything about the product can be risky. It is always a good idea to thoroughly research a company before purchasing.

With all the brands on the market, finding the best CBD flower can be challenging. Finding a brand that uses naturally grown hemp from the United States is the first step. That’s because hemp plants grown in the United States and Europe are subject to heavy regulations to ensure quality.

Buying a premium-quality CBD hemp flower can greatly influence your overall experience. There are many options when it comes to the terpenes and flavors of your flower. Below are some of the best brands that offer premium-quality hemp flowers.

Best CBD Flower Brands & Top Hemp Strains [Reviews]

Cheef Botanicals – High-Quality & Editor’s Pick Hollyweed – Most Potent Flower Cannaflower – Wide Variety of Strains Plain Jane – Best Value Secret Nature – Quality CBD Buds

#1. Cheef Botanicals – High-Quality & Editor’s Pick

Brand Overview

Cheef Botanicals has been a trusted brand in the industry for a long time now. It has thousands of satisfied customers and consistently receives five-star customer reviews.

Their company’s mission is to inform the world about the healing power of the hemp plant’s CBD. They aim to provide premium-quality hemp and remove the social stigma surrounding it.

Cheef Botanicals uses high-quality hemp grown on farms in Colorado, USA. The company is transparent about its methods and laboratory test results.

Cheef Botanicals also offers a guide for people who are new to CBD because they want to provide accurate and correct information to their customers. They also provide a dosage chart for those new to CBD.

Besides CBD flowers, Cheef Botanicals carries a wide variety of products. These include tinctures and edibles.

Why Trust This Brand?

Cheef Botanicals offers a top-shelf CBD flower. The premium-quality CBD flowers are 100% organically grown and do not contain any harmful pesticides or chemicals.

The CBD flower does not contain high inducing molecule levels of more than 0.3%, making them safe and legal to use. They offer a wide variety of hemp flower choices, so you are sure to find your preference. Cheef Botanicals also offers a budget-friendly option of smaller buds at lower prices.

The Certificate of Analysis is located on the product’s page. The Cheef Botanical container is a glass jar with a child-resistant cap, so your CBD flower will be inaccessible to children. Unfortunately, Cheef Botanicals currently only ships to the United States.

Product Recommendations & Tips:

One of the CBD flowers we recommend is OG Kush. This premium CBD flower has a fragrant, woody scent with a hint of zest.

The OG Kush CBD flower is perfect for relaxation at the end of the day. Locally sourced from Oregon, this flower has a total CBD of 18.08% and 0% Delta-9.

Cheef Botanicals also offers a new CBD flavor strain called Cookies. It has a sweet flavor and a hint of earthy undertones, with a total of 18.005% CBD.

Sour Diesel is also a favorite since it is a Sativa-dominant strain, and it has a gaseous and sour aroma. It is one of the most potent CBD flower strains and the flavor is exceptionally pungent.

The Sour Diesel has a total of 20.165% CBD and 0.094% Delta-9. Cheef Botanicals formulated Sour Diesel to a lower level, giving you that potent experience while making it safe for use.

All of the CBD flowers of Cheef Botanicals are third-party laboratory tested and naturally grown. They do not have any GMOs and are compliant with the Federal Farm Bill.

⇒ Click Here to visit the official website of Cheef Botanicals

How to Buy Cheef Botanicals Products & Its Cost?

People who are purchasing from Cheef Botanicals for the first time can enter their email on their website to receive 15% off on their first purchase. You’ll also receive free shipping as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee. Cheef Botanicals offers discount codes and coupons regularly which you can use on their official website.

#2. Hollyweed CBD – Most Potent Flower

Brand Overview

Hollyweed CBD is an up-and-coming brand that’s generating buzz for all the right reasons. With quality and value at the forefront of its mission, this company sets new industry standards for purity and price. You can feel good about buying their flower — not just because it’s wickedly potent, but because it’s also organic and affordable.

Why Trust This Brand?

You don’t have to break the bank when you purchase from Hollyweed CBD, and their user-friendly website makes shopping with them incredibly easy. Additionally, even though the flower is top-shelf and as clean as you can get, the company doesn’t pass any extra costs onto consumers!

We also love that this brand is all about organic cultivation. They source all of their hemp from Colorado farms that grow without pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Let’s check out some of their finest strains.

Product Recommendations & Tips:

Northern Lights CBD – This tranquilizing strain is Hollyweed’s top-seller for a good reason. It has a sky-high concentration of CBD (~20.7%), giving it supreme relaxing effects that other flowers can’t match. Combine that with its sweet, earthy aroma and smooth vapors (thank you myrcene), and you get this irresistible flower that appeals to the masses.

Skywalker OG CBD – With the highest CBD concentration out of Hollyweed’s entire collection (~20.9%), this Indica-dominant strain lets you feel the true Force of cannabidiol bliss. Fruity and peppery with hints of pine, the taste of Skywalker will surprise and delight you.

Sour Diesel CBD – This pungent hybrid strain knocks it out of the park with peak CBD levels and a mouth-watering, citrusy flavor. The vivid orange hairs and green nugs make the flower as bright as its sweet taste. With its delicious flavor and earthy aroma, Sour D makes for one of the most divine smoking experiences around.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD

How to Buy Hollyweed Products & Its Cost?

Ordering from Hollyweed CBD is as easy as pie. They offer a 30-day trial period, so in case you are at all unsatisfied with the product, they will refund your entire purchase with no questions asked. Sounds like a great deal to us.

#3. Cannaflower – Wide Variety of Strains

Brand Overview

Cannaflower combines artisan and premium quality to make the best CBD flower on the market. Each of the flowers has been hand-trimmed and undergoes a 90-day slow curing process.

The CBD flowers of Cannaflower are rich in flavor and contain less than 0.3%, making them safe for use.

Cannaflower gives the option of three different cultivation methods. They have indoor, greenhouse, and sun-grown flowers. Each strain bursts with flavor no matter the cultivation method.

The CBD flower strains come in different quantities and are grown in Cannaflower’s sister farm. You can also find the cannabinoid and terpene breakdown of a particular strain on the product’s page, as these details play a massive role in the benefits that you receive from the flower.

Cannaflower is legal in the United States and offers discreet packaging to protect your privacy. With the help of their customer service team, you can trust Cannaflower to ensure smooth delivery of your purchase.

Why Trust This Brand?

Cannaflower is the most affordable brand offering CBD flowers on the market. Each of Cannaflower’s strains is available in different grams, ranging from 1 gram to 1 ounce per pouch.

They also have a flower collection option where you can get three different flower strains in one purchase. Choose the flower strain package you want based on its use, effects, or the type of cultivation.

You can rest assured that each of the CBD flowers by Cannaflower is of premium quality. That’s because it is laboratory tested regularly to ensure that it is complying with the Federal Farm Bill. This makes it legal in the United States.

All of Cannaflower’s CBD flowers are naturally grown and do not contain any pesticides, additives, or heavy metals. They also offer free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Product Recommendations & Tips:

For CBD flower strains, we recommend Bubba Kush, which is an Indica-dominant strain that is sun-grown. This strain is perfect as an evening choice because it may help relax and calm your body since it has 17% CBD and only 0.10% Delta-9. You can also find the terpene breakdown on the product’s page since this strain has high levels of D-Limonene and α-Humulene.

Another great strain you can choose is the Hawaiian Haze. This strain is grown in a greenhouse and is Sativa-dominant. Hawaiian Haze has a citrus and earthy aroma, making it perfect for relaxing any time of the day.

Hawaiian Haze has a tinge of orange, giving it a nice tropical scent. It also has high levels of CBD and Myrcene.

If you love that tangy lemon taste, you may like the Sour Space Candy strain. This strain has over a hundred five-star reviews. With 13.30% CBD and 0.09% Delta-9, Sour Space Candy is perfect for a calming experience without higher levels of intoxicants.

⇒ Click Here to visit the official website of Cannaflower

How to Buy Cannaflower Products & Its Cost?

Cannaflower does not have a discount code. However, you can subscribe to their cannabis revolution and receive exclusive discounts every week. You will get $5 off your order when you join.

#4. Plain Jane – Best Value

Brand Overview

Plain Jane is a minimalistic brand that offers high-quality flower buds at an affordable price. The indoor flower buds of Plain Jane are one of the best indoor hemp flowers on the market.

Plain Jane focuses on bringing a potent blend of CBD in their flower strains. It uses sustainable farming methods and does not have any harmful chemicals or pesticides, making it safe for use.

The goal of Plain Jane was to make CBD affordable and accessible to the market. They have over 75,000 users all over the United States. Besides flowers, Plain Jane also offers Delta-8 products.

Plain Jane has a wide selection of strains, with over 20 hemp strains to choose from, each with different cultivation methods. This brand locally sources its hemp plants from 20 small farms around the United States. Plain Jane also owns a hemp farm that produces high-quality greenhouse flowers.

Plain Jane is transparent about its manufacturing process, and you can find all of the laboratory certificates of the brand on their official website. They believe in regenerative and sustainable farming practices.

Why Trust This Brand?

This CBD flower brand offers good-quality indoor strains for an affordable price. Plain Jane also comes in a beautiful and elegant package.

Besides flowers, plain Jane has pre-rolls, cigarettes, and joints. It offers 20 different strains from 12 small farms, including their own. All of their flowers are rich and fragrant, with a vast selection of terpene profiles.

Plain Jane only uses hemp-based CBD, making it legal in all states except Idaho. This brand is known for the high levels of CBD in its products without any of the psychoactive effects of cannabis.

Plain Jane offers a quiz to help you find the type of strain most suitable for you. All of their products contain less than 0.3% of high and are all-natural. And you can count on its fast delivery.

Product Recommendations & Tips:

We recommend you try Charlotte’s Web, which is a type of CBD flower strain that has a piney and peppery flavor. This herbal strain has a potent level of CBD while giving you a relaxing and uplifting experience.

The total CBD content for Charlotte’s Web is around 15 to 20%, and it has less than 0.3% Delta-9. This strain has over a hundred reviews on Plain Jane, making it a popular choice.

If you are new to Plain Jane, we also recommend that you try their flower sampler pack. The CBD flower sampler pack contains your choice of four hemp strains. A sampler pack contains one gram of each strain for only $20.

Plain Jane also has options for pre-ground CBD flowers. The pre-ground hemp flower is ready for use as pre-rolls or extracts. It is potent and extremely aromatic, so you are sure to have a full-blown experience.

Golden Cherry is another indoor hemp flower from Plain Jane. This high-grade hemp flower is rich in CBD with levels that can surpass 19%. The Golden Cherry has a unique and distinct berry flavor with golden-green buds.

All of the CBD hemp flowers come in different sizes, from 3.5 grams to 56 grams. The CBD flower strains have less than 0.3% Delta-9 are legal across the states. Plain Jane also offers pre-ground strains. However, always be responsible when using any CBD products to avoid health risks.

⇒ Click Here to visit the official website of Plain Jane

How to Buy Plain Jane Products & Its Cost?

There are currently no available discount codes for Plain Jane. However, their products are already incredibly affordable, and you can sign up for their newsletter to receive upcoming codes and discounts for their products.

#5. Secret Nature – Quality CBD Buds

600

Brand Overview

Secret Nature CBD has a rich and potent CBD content in its hemp flowers. They use indoor growing methods such as growing lights to improve terpene and cannabinoid levels. The Secret Nature CBD has a lot of terpene and resin production, making it one of the most flavorful hemp flowers on the market.

Secret Nature also uses a hand manicure method to pick each of the buds. This method preserves the trichomes of the flower, giving it a beautiful and appealing appearance. All the hemp flowers and products of Secret Nature come from full-spectrum hemp plants, which means you receive their full benefits.

Secret Nature guarantees each flower is fresh and has high doses of CBD. This brand grows its hemp plants indoors, giving them the ability to control their environment. They produce the best and most premium-quality CBD flowers.

The indoor growing method also helps prevent any harmful pests from getting into the plant, keeping them in top-notch condition.

Secret Nature has over 20 years of experience in cultivating cannabis, making them one of the most popular and trustworthy brands on the market in California. This brand’s success relies heavily on small-batch products, which preserves its quality and flavor.

Secret Nature is one of the most credible brands on the market because they are extremely transparent with their manufacturing methods.

Why Trust This Brand?

Secret Nature CBD is an artisan brand that produces only the most premium and high-quality hemp flower strains. Their prices are higher compared to other brands, but that is only because it is 100% organic and grown with the utmost care.

Backed with years of experience, they create premium CBD products to give their users the best experience.

Each of their hemp plants is organic and natural, giving you the most benefits while at the same time, keeping it safe for use. All their products are laboratory-tested and are compliant with the United States Farm Bill. This is due to their low levels.

Secret Nature CBD has various flower strains. They offer other products like pre-rolls, tinctures, and vapes, which are all very convenient to use.

Product Recommendations & Tips:

One of the top-shelf hemp flowers by Secret Nature CBD is the Sweet Cake. This strain is incredibly beautiful, with neon green buds and orange hairs. The strain has a sweet aroma and flavor. Even with its sweet flavor, it has one of the most potent total CBD levels.

This Indica-dominant strain is known to be a relaxing hemp flower that is great for finishing the day. The Sweet Cake is an indoor-grown hemp flower that has 21% total CBD, with a combination of CBD and CBDA.

Cherry Cough is also a popular choice for Secret Nature users. It has an innovative and potent aroma, with a blend of cola and cherry syrup for its taste. Cherry Cough gives you a relaxing feeling, with 20% total CBD.

Another top-shelf hemp flower of Secret Nature CBD is Cobbler #5. This strain gives you a balanced and pleasant feeling, great for those days when you are feeling a little under the weather. It may just give you that sense of motivation and relief you need.

Among the three, Cobbler #5 has the lowest CBD content with 17% total CBD. All of the hemp flowers can be bought in different quantities, varying from 3.5 grams to 28 grams.

⇒ Click Here to visit the official website of Secret Nature CBD

How to Buy Secret Nature Products & Its Cost?

There is currently no available discount code for Secret Nature CBD. However, they do offer wholesale products and smaller sizes for their products. All of their CBD flowers are hand-picked and artisan, giving them a higher price point.

Do CBD Flowers Get You High?

Though CBD is extracted from a cannabis plant, its industrial hemp flower strain contains lower than other flower strains. Therefore, it doesn’t have the ability to get you high or deliver any euphoric effect. CBD flowers only work as a relaxing agent and help to reduce anxiety.

In Conclusion: Which CBD Flower Brand Has The Best Strains?

Preparing the list of the best CBD brands is quite a tough task, especially when the market has so many brands available. CBD products are in high demand due to their increasing availability in various nations and countries that are accelerating the growth legally. Therefore, it is crucial to do proper research before listing the best brands.

Therefore, we recommend only high-quality hemp offered by the best brands such as Cheef Botanicals or Hollyweed CBD.

These brands offer a wide range of products and have a decent amount of CBD in each package. They are also third-party lab tested. With that being said, hopefully, we have helped narrow down some options for you so that you can get your hands on some of the best CBD there is.