City seeking submissions for Youth Grove

The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park. To be considered for addition, youth must have lived in the Santa Clarita Valley or attended a local school.

The half-acre Youth Grove is a grassroots effort dedicated to raising awareness about safe and responsible driving and offers a place for reflection on the tragic consequences that can result from drinking and driving, as well as reckless and distracted driving.

The Youth Grove has 115 individual pillars that simulate cut tree stumps representing young lives cut short. Each pillar has a plaque bearing the name of a young life lost in a traffic-related incident. The pillars surround a central monument urging the community to “Know More” about safe driving habits and to pledge that “No More” young lives will be lost behind the wheel.

To submit a name for consideration in time for the annual Evening of Remembrance event on Sept. 29, a parent must submit a signed release form by Friday, July 30.

For more information on the Youth Grove or to obtain a release form, visit Santa-Clarita.com/YouthGrove or contact Tess Simgen at 661-250-3708 or [email protected]