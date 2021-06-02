Community | Education in brief

3 local residents named to dean’s list at Gonzaga University

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean’s list for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Julia Danahy, of Santa Clarita.

Robert Meehan, of Santa Clarita.

Gretell Castro, of Valencia.

