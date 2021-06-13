Construction causes traffic back-up

Construction on the freeways snarled traffic in the Newhall Pass over the weekend.

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 210 were fully closed between Interstate 5 and Roxford Street in Sylmar, just south of Santa Clarita, from Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for a paving operation, according to Caltrans.

On both Saturday and Sunday, cars could be seen lined up in both directions as vehicles traveled past the closed freeway.

Caltrans told commuters to expect delays around the Newhall Pass through the weekend.